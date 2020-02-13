Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish
    Wishlist Profile settings Order history Sign out

    Offer 9 to 5: The Musical and Dinner at Bella Italia - Strand

    9 to 5: The Musical and Dinner at Bella Italia - Strand

    Get a Complimentary Dinner at Bella Italia with your 9 to 5 tickets!

    26 customer reviews

    Menu & Restaurant

    Menu

    Menu B 2 Course

    Table Reservation
    Automatic reservation for 5.30pm
    Closest tube
    Charing Cross Underground Station/Embankment
    Restaurant

    Bella Italia - Strand

    65 Strand,

    At Bella Italia we’re passionate about bringing you a true taste of Italy, so you can experience the love, food, and magic of this amazing country. We work closely with fabulous family run businesses up and down Italy to bring you authentic ingredients, while our executive chef Vittorio Lettieri brings his Italian heritage to every delicious dish on our menu. We have 114 stunning Bella Italia restaurants nationwide with fab new makeovers! Packed full of fun Vespas, cosy booths and quirky Italian style, you’ll LOVE our new look. Soak in our bold new Mediterranean design and enjoy some seriously tasty pizza, pasta and grills. Whether it’s a romantic meal for two, a small or large group celebration or a private function- Bella is the place to be, with guaranteed good food, welcoming service and warm Italian hospitality.

    Event description

    Important information

    Child policy
    Children under 5 will not be admitted. Recommended for ages 12 and above.
    Running time
    2hr 30 min (inc interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 1 April 2020.
    Content
    Recommended for ages 12 and above. This production contains comic sexual references, light drug use and the occasional curse word.
    Special notice
    Dolly Parton will not be appearing in this production.

    9 to 5: The Musical and Dinner at Bella Italia - Strand Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (26 customer reviews)

    Taw

    4 days ago

    Lovely meal at Bella Italia with colleagues, then onto see 9 to 5 at The Savoy theatre. Excellent show highly recommend it. Much better than I thought it would be. Would definitely go again.

    Michelle Joyce

    6 days ago

    Absolutely brilliant show

    Offer 9 to 5: The Musical and Dinner at Bella Italia - Strand Ticket Offer Details

    Top price ticket and two course meal at Bella Italia - Strand now £65

    Buy a top price ticket and get a two course meal at Bella Italia - Strand for free.

    Valid Monday - Thursday performances until 13 February 2020.

    (Excludes 21-24 October 2019, 23 December 2019 - 2 January 2020)

    Next Available Performances of 9 to 5: The Musical and Dinner at Bella Italia - Strand

    TODAY is 18th February 2020

    February 2020 March 2020 April 2020

    Tags:

    Dinner & ShowCheap Theatre TicketsHot TicketsShow & DinnerDinnerPre-theatre Dinner

    Sign in to London Theatre Direct

    Close Close this window

    We use cookies