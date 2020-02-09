Come From Away and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury

Calling all hungry London theatregoers. If you’re looking for the perfect pre-theatre dining option for Come From Away, then you won’t have to travel from afar to find the perfect, delicious and nutritious meal. The smash-hit, Olivier Award-winning Canadian-American musical has been captivating London audiences ever since it transferred to the West End. Now you can get your hands on this special Come From Away offer complete with a two-course meal at Scoff and Banter in Bloomsbury.

Come From Away dinner and a show tickets London on sale now!

Finding a place to grab a bite to eat before seeing a West End show can be unnecessarily stressful. Why not enjoy a hassle-free approach with our special meal deal and enjoy a stress-free evening? Tickets for the Come From Away dinner and a show in London package will ensure you start the night off right with a tasty two-course meal included in the ticket price. Feed your soul with Scoff and Banter’s acclaimed British cuisine before heading to the Phoenix Theatre for a show-stopping performance that you'll never forget.

What is Come From Away about?

On September 11th, 2001, over 30 flights were redirected to Gander, Newfoundland, and Labrador following a series of attacks on US soil in which the World Trade Center towers in Manhattan were decimated and the Pentagon severely damaged. This is the gripping and heart-warming story of local residents opening up their homes to over 7,000 strangers. The ensemble cast even includes real-life passengers Nick and Diane Marson, a Brit and an American who met and fell in love in Canada against the backdrop of the 9/11 attacks. The musical will touch you and shake you to the core.

Why book Come From Away dinner and a show tickets?

You'll get to see one of the greatest, original musicals to transfer to the West End in recent memory and, on top of that, you'll get a taste of amazing British soul food all at a reasonable price! Don't miss this award-winning musical, Come From Away, and book your tickets now before the best seats and ticket prices fly away!