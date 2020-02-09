Remaining time: 
    Come From Away and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury

    9 customer reviews

    Menu & Restaurant

    Menu

    Two Courses Set Menu

    Table Reservation
    Automatic reservation for 5.30pm
    Closest tube
    Leicester Square/Tottenham Court Road
    Restaurant

    Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury

    97 Great Russell Street

    Scoff & Banter Bloomsbury restaurant is near the British Museum, on Great Russell Street right in the heart of Bloomsbury. Located just 5 minutes from the Dominion Theatre, Scoff & Banter Bloomsbury is perfect for pre-theatre dinner and post-theatre drinks. The restaurant features cool marble floors and comfortable booth seatings. On the walls specially commissioned artwork gives a modern interpretation of the Dutch masters. Scoff & Banter celebrates hearty and contemporary British cuisine. It invites you to discover lovingly prepared seasonal British cooking, using the finest locally sourced ingredients.

    Event description

    Important information

    Child policy
    Recommended for children aged 10 and above.
    Running time
    1hr 40min (no interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 23 May 2020.

    Come From Away and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (9 customer reviews)

    Christine Pickup

    9 February

    The show was fantastic, would like to see it again but I would choose a different seat next time to enable me to actually see the performance (very tall people in front of me). regarding the meal, although the quality of the food and the service was excellent, the choice was very limited and the waiting time was rather long between courses (they were not very busy when I was there - 1 table had 2/3 persons and the rest of people there were at the bar drinking). I don't think I will book the meal deal again.

    Mrs Susan Dreksler

    4 February

    Everything we wanted from a Dinner and Theatre deal. The restaurant was was good and only 5 mins walk from the theatre. The show was excellent!

    Offer Come From Away and Dinner at Scoff & Banter - Bloomsbury Ticket Offer Details

    Ticket and two course meal at Scoff and Banter - Bloomsbury - From £50

    Monday - Thursday evening performances
    Band A ticket and meal - £84
    Band B ticket and meal - £62
    Band C ticket and meal - £50

    Friday and Saturday evening performances
    Band A ticket and meal - £95
    Band B ticket and meal - £73
    Band C ticket and meal - £62


    Valid until 23 May 2020. 

