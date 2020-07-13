Tickets to the Comedy Club at The Drive In cinema at Troubadour Meridian Water on sale now!

Don't miss your chance to experience the drive-in as never before with a new comedy show featuring Jamali Maddix, Fern Brady, Sean McLoughlin and Tom Houghton. Tickets for The Drive In’s comedy Club featuring Jamali Maddix are certain to be in high demand, so be sure to book sharpish to have a ton of laughs while social distancing.

Who is performing at The Drive In's Comedy Club ?

The first instalment of The Comedy Club features four amazing comedians: Jamali Maddix, Fern Brady, Sean McLoughlin and Tom Houghton. This amazing evening full of laughs is one that you are sure to remember for years to come. Drive up, tune in and laugh out loud!

Jamali Maddix is one of the most promising new comedians of the last few years. This critically acclaimed comedian is the host of Hate Thy Neighbour and Adventures in Futureland. You may have seen Jamali on one of his multiple tours, or on Live at the Apollo, New World Order, 8 Out of 10 Cats and more!

Fern Brady is one of the hottest comedy stars in the UK. After making it to the finals of multiple comedy competitions, Fern has appeared on Live from the BBC, Live from the Comedy Store, The Russell Howard Hour and Live at the Apollo. She consistently appears on various Top 5 lists including Vogue’s Leading Comedians and The Telegraph’s Young Comedians to Watch.

Sean McLoughlin has provided support for the likes of Ricky Gervais, Bill Burr, Doug Stanhope and Katherine Ryan. You may have seen him on Stand-Up Central, Comedy Central and Vice. or on the Netflix sitcom After Life.

Tom Houghton has sold out runs at the Edinburgh Fringe. You may have seen him on Comedy Central’s Roast Battles or heard him as the host of Radio X’s Class Dismissed podcast.

The Drive In LIVE at Troubadour Meridian Water, London!

A completely contact-free experience just 10 miles outside London's West End. Experience classic film, cult favourites, theatre and live performances all from the safety of your own car! Take a break from the stresses of everyday life and let your self laugh. Spend the evening with some of the UK’s top comedians as they perform on The Drive In theatre stage, which will be projected on the big screen so you can enjoy the action from the comfort of your own vehicle!

Contact-free theatrical experience!

The Drive In is fully contactless. Sound will be broadcast straight to your vehicle’s speakers (or through a mobile app if you don't have an FM radio). Information on how to tune in will be available on-site when you arrive. A top-of-the-range screen means you’ll have a great view wherever you park up. Snacks and drinks are available to order through our mobile app, and will be safely delivered to your car by our team of 1950s drive-in attendants.

With vehicles spaced 2 metres apart, tickets will be scanned through your closed car window - and we’ll be putting extra measures in place to ensure all our shows can be enjoyed in line with the latest government advice.

The Drive In Comedy Club featuring Jamali Maddix tickets available now!

The hottest tickets in London this summer are to The Comedy Club at The Drive In at Troubadour Meridian Water. Don't miss your chance to see Jamali Maddix, Fern Brady, Sean McLoughlin and Tom Houghton live this July! Book Comedy Club tickets now!