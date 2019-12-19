Menu
The Simon and Garfunkel Story
    The Simon and Garfunkel Story Tickets at the Lyric Theatre, London

    The Simon and Garfunkel Story

    Experience the stories and songs of Simon and Garfunkel in this unmissable concert production.

    Important information

    Running time
    2hr 15min (inc. interval)
    Performance dates
    Booking until 30 March 2020

    The Simon and Garfunkel Story Customer Reviews

    4 / 5 (181 customer reviews)

    Anne Hardesty

    19 December 19

    The two men's voices were incredible, at first I thought I was listening to a recording of Simon and Garfunkel. I will definitely return!

    Liz Binnall

    17 December 19

    My daughter and I thought the show was amazing, such talented singers, perfect night out.

    The Simon and Garfunkel Story news

    The Simon & Garfunkel Story to extend in the West End 9/11/2018, 2.05pm

