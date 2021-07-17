Billionaire Boy to have West End summer run at the Garrick Theatre

Based on David Walliams’ best-selling book, the award-winning producers of Gangsta Granny, return to the West End’s Garrick Theatre this summer with Billionaire Boy. The Birmingham Stage Company are back in London, after their sell-out production of Gangsta Granny in 2017. Book your Billionaire Boy tickets now and guarantee a great family day out this summer!

About Billionaire Boy

Joe Spud has everything a 12-year-old boy could want! He’s the richest boy in the whole country, has his own sports car, two pet crocodiles, and £100,000 in pocket money per week. But Joe doesn’t have a friend. This is how he ends up leaving his posh private school and switching for the local comp. However, Joe’s life quickly becomes a rollercoaster as he seeks out what money can’t buy!

Billionaire Boy London cast

In the lead role of Joe Spud is Matthew Gordon. The Billionaire Boy cast stars Benedict Martin as Dad, Irfan Damani as Raj, Emma Matthews as Mrs Trafe, Matthew Chase as Jayden, Rosie Coles as Sapphire and Jake Lomas as Bob. The cast includes Raj Swamy and Mared Lewis as understudies.

The creative team of Billionaire Boy

Billionaire Boy is a book by David Walliams and is adapted and directed by Neal Foster. There is set/costume design by Jacqueline Trousdale, lighting design by Jason Taylor and sound design by Nick Sagar.

Billionaire Boy London tickets are available now!

Make sure you have exciting plans to look forward to this summer and book your tickets for Billionaire Boy now! Head to London's Garrick Theatre with your family and experience the magic of live entertainment together.