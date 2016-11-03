10 Standards Kinky Boots set for the rest of theatreland Nov 3, 2016 | By Posted on| By Harriet Wilson Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre is one of the most impressive shows in the West End. If you haven't already seen it at least once, you need to book tickets immediately because the show is more than just a bunch of great songs, and fabulous boots. The standards set by Kinky Boots are extremely high and, perhaps, should be seen as a challenge to other theatrical productions. So here are the top ten standards set by Kinky Boots for the rest of theatreland.

1. Get a fabulous sign

The Kinky Boots sign is practically a London landmark. You can see it from just out of Trafalgar Square, blinking bright red and exuding flambouyance in much the same manner as the show it advertises. I often find myself using the sign as a navigational check-point – and, needless to say, I am reminded sharply of how much I need to see Kinky Boots again every time I pass it.

2. Appeal to everyone

Or, as many people as possible. I have often said of Kinky Boots, that its strength lies in the sheer volume of people to whom it appeals. I have strongly recommended the show to friends, colleagues, and even my grandparents (who adored it). You don't get shows more perfect for a large group of people to see, or for somebody who is just getting into theatre.

3. Sell tickets at a reasonable price

What is the point of appealing to everybody, when only a few select people can afford to come and see a show? Tickets to see Kinky Boots are extremely affordable – even top price seats can be found for £52.50 with London Theatre Direct's current ticket offer; if you want to spend less, then you can find seats for around £30 which are perfectly decent. This level of accessibility is, surely, integral if top-end theatre is to remain something that everybody can experience.

4. Leave expectations at the door

This is, perhaps, more for the audience than for the producers of a show. But encouraging audiences to “leave expectations at the door” (to use the words of Lola herself) is key.

5. Matt Henry

Matt Henry is a standard unto himself. He is, without doubt, one of the most impressive performers I have ever seen on stage. He absolutely owns the stage every time he walks onto it, and for most of the time even when he isn't on stage. Every show should have a Matt Henry.

6. Start strong

Kinky Boots' opening number is a great start to a great a show. By the end of the song, the rest of the world has gone to the very back of your mind, and you are in exactly the right mood to seriously enjoy the rest of the production.

7. End stronger

Even the opening number in Kinky Boots could not rival its finale. Kinky Boots ends on such a high that you feel like dancing from the theatre all the way home. Of course, a full standing ovation erupts at the end of the song, which just adds to the atmosphere of the evening. The sheer optimism poured out in the final number Raise You Up / Just Be is a force to be reckoned with.

8. Make an impact

In Kinky Boots, every scene and every song explodes onto the stage. There are no low-impact parts of the show – you are bombarded with hilarity, then epic sass, heart-break … It's a wondeful rollercoaster, and makes a lot of other shows seem slow by comparison.

9. Preach diversity

I adore the values that Kinky Boots so glamorously projects: accept everybody; everybody is beautiful; be yourself; diversity is wonderful.

10. Make it RED