2017 Stage Awards Winners Announced
Posted on
| By Sarah Gengenbach
The Annual Stage Awards were presented today by Alister Cameron and Paul Shelley at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. A list of the awards and their winners is presented below.
Regional theatre of the year -Sheffield Theatres
London theatre of the year- Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Fringe theatre of the year-New Diorama Theatre, London
Theatre building of the year-King’s Cross Theatre, London
Producer of the year- Sonia Friedman Productions
School of the year- Musical Theatre Academy, London
International award - Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures
Sustainability award -Tara Theatre, London
Innovation award - Complicite
Unsung hero -Ned Seago
Congratulations to all of the winners of this year's Stage Awards!