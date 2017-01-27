Menu
2017 Stage Awards Winners Announced

2017 Stage Awards Winners Announced

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

     The Annual Stage Awards were presented today by Alister Cameron and Paul Shelley at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. A list of the awards and their winners is presented below.

 

 

Regional theatre of the year -Sheffield Theatres
London theatre of the year- Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre
Fringe theatre of the year-New Diorama Theatre, London
Theatre building of the year-King’s Cross Theatre, London
Producer of the year- Sonia Friedman Productions
School of the year- Musical Theatre Academy, London
International award - Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures
Sustainability award -Tara Theatre, London
Innovation award - Complicite
Unsung hero -Ned Seago

Congratulations to all of the winners of this year's Stage Awards!

By Sarah Gengenbach

Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

