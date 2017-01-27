2017 Stage Awards Winners Announced Jan 27, 2017 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach The Annual Stage Awards were presented today by Alister Cameron and Paul Shelley at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, London. A list of the awards and their winners is presented below.

Regional theatre of the year -Sheffield Theatres

London theatre of the year- Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre

Fringe theatre of the year-New Diorama Theatre, London

Theatre building of the year-King’s Cross Theatre, London

Producer of the year- Sonia Friedman Productions

School of the year- Musical Theatre Academy, London

International award - Matthew Bourne’s New Adventures

Sustainability award -Tara Theatre, London

Innovation award - Complicite

Unsung hero -Ned Seago

Congratulations to all of the winners of this year's Stage Awards!