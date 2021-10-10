5 London theatre tickets you need to book now!

Posted on 10 October 2021

The West End is back in full force and the lights are on in London's Theatreland. Curtains have been raised once more and shows are back on stage. But with so much to see it can be overwhelming. The key is to book your West End tickets in advance and make the most of special offers! Below are five shows that have theatre tickets available from great prices, so snap them up while they last!

Message in a Bottle

The dazzling new dance-theatre show from Kate Prince, featuring the music from Sting, is currently playing at London’s Peacock Theatre for a limited run which must end 17 October! Book your Message in a Bottle tickets now and save up to £27.50 on selected tickets! You won’t want to miss this epic spectacle brought to you by a company of exceptional dancers and a multi-award-winning creative team.



Gangsta Granny

From the producers of Billionaire Boy and Awful Auntie, is the return of the award-winning West End production of Gangsta Granny! Based on the amazing story by David Walliams, this family favourite show is returning to London this Christmas for a limited holiday run! Treat the whole family to a spectacular adventure this Winter and secure your tickets for Gangsta Granny whilst availability lasts. Book now and pay no fees!



Rob Brydon – A Night of Songs and Laughter

Award-winning Welsh comedian and actor Rob Brydon is coming to the London Palladium with his new show for two nights only! Along with his eight-piece band, Brydon brings a combination of music and songs with his acclaimed wit and comedy, to create a must-see show. Act fast and snap up your tickets for Rob Brydon - A Night of Songs and Laughter from just £21, whilst availability lasts for this limited West End run.



The Mirror and the Light

Head to the West End’s Gielgud Theatre for the third and final instalment of the Wolf Hall trilogy adapted by Dame Helen Mantel and Ben Miles for the stage. This ultimate chapter of Mantel’s multi-award-winning novels about the rise and fall of historical figure Thomas Cromwell concludes the series. The Mirror and the Light is directed by Jeremy Herrin who won a Tony Award and an Evening Standard Award for the first two productions. Secure your tickets for The Mirror and the Light now from £15 and pay no fees if you book by 11 October!



The Shark is Broken

This thrilling play is set to make a splash in the West End, after having a hugely successful run at Edinburgh Fringe. The show takes the audience on a special behind the scenes look at one of the biggest Hollywood films of all time, Jaws. Inspired by the journals of Robert Shaw, his son Ian Shaw, has both co-written the show and stars in the production as his father. Book your tickets for The Shark is Broken at London’s Ambassador’s Theatre from £18 before they’re snapped up!