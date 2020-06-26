5-Stage Plan announced by Culture Secretary for reopening theatres! Jun 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali At long last the government have announced a plan on how we will reopen our theatres. The theatre community have been calling on the government for desperately needed assistance, as theatres and the arts industry was left out of plans and funding again and again. Just last week we had our first mention of the word “theatre” from Prime Minister Boris Johnson but then was dismissed with a mere plan of “reopen as soon as possible”. Finally, the culture secretary Oliver Dowden has released a 5-step plan on how we will implement the reopening of our theatres in the safest possible way.

Oliver Dowden claims this roadmap will provide a “clear pathway back.” The plan begins with outdoor performances and weens its way onto reintroducing indoor performances. Here are the 5-steps:

Step 1

Rehearsal and training. No audiences allowed and adhering to social distancing guidelines.

Step 2

Performances for broadcasting and recording are allowed. Still adhering to social distancing.

Step 3

Outdoor performances with an audience. Pilots for indoor performances with a limited distanced audience.

Step 4

Performances allowed indoors and outdoors. Indoor audience must remain limited.

Step 5

Performances allowed indoor and outdoors. Fuller indoor audiences allowed.

There are not yet any date provided as for when the steps will be put into motion although the first two are allowed now. There has also been no mention of essential funding that will be needed in order for theatres to survive performing for significantly reduced audiences.

A Response to Oliver Dowden’s 5-step plan from SOLT

Julian Bird, the CEO of SOLT and UK Theatre, has responded to Oliver Dowden and this proposed plan;