6 Shows I Can't Wait To See This Autumn/Winter Aug 19, 2016 | By Posted on| By Shaun Nolan As much as I adore what’s currently playing in London right now, I can’t help but feel excited for all of the stuff that is set to be taking to the stage in the near future. For me, there is nothing more exciting than hearing about a new show coming into London in the coming months and especially if it’s a show that you’ve been waiting to see for a really long time. If you haven’t had a think about what you’re excited to see though then I have you covered, no fear: let’s talk through the six shows that I am most excited to see in the coming months.

Nothing intrigues me more than big hype around a show, so when I heard that the much-hyped Lazarus – a musical adaptation, by David Bowie, of the 1976 sci fi movie The Man Who Fell To Earth starring himself – was making a move to London this October featuring almost the entire original New York Theatre Workshop cast, I made sure I had some tickets to see it. The New York incarnation of the show was around when Bowie was still alive so following his tragic passing, I’m sure that this will be a show with such a wonderful energy around it. Also, sci fi musicals are a total selling point for me.



5 – NICE FISH at the Harold Pinter Theatre

Mark Rylance is borderline royalty so when I heard that his new play Nice Fish is transferring to London from New York’s St Ann’s Warehouse, I was delighted! I’m also highly fascinated by shows that are about aquatic things, which may be because aquatic situations really put me on edge, but it adds to my excitement for this transfer nonetheless. I can’t wait to finally get to see Rylance in the flesh when the show steps into the Harold Pinter Theatre for a limited run from November 15th. Also, if you go to the show dressed as a fisherman, they’ll give you a free ticket… I’m obsessed.



4 – SCHOOL OF ROCK at the New London Theatre

When I was little, my Dad bought me a DVD to watch with him one Saturday night of a Jack Black semi-musical movie called School of Rock. The two of us immediately fell in love and have bonded over our favourite quotes from the show ever since (“Nice pipes Tamika!”), so when ALW’s musical adaptation was announced for Broadway, I actually physically screamed. We waited and waited until finally, the show announced a London transfer and we snapped up tickets to celebrate his birthday for later in the year. It’s a show about passion and music with a massive heart and I can’t wait for it to rock London from October 24th.



3 – SIDE SHOW at the Southwark Playhouse

“I Will Never Leave You” has to be one of the most iconic songs in musical theatre history and I’m delighted to finally get to see why when Side Show comes to the Southwark Playhouse later this year. There’s something about the venue that constantly intrigues me due to its intimacy, so I’m delighted to be heading back there to catch the London premiere of this cult classic in a few months. With a gorgeous score by Dreamgirls composer Henry Krieger and even more gorgeous characters created by Bill Russell, this show is a definite must-see.



2 – DREAMGIRLS at the Savoy Theatre

Talking of Henry Krieger, his best-known show Dreamgirls also makes its London premiere this November at the Savoy Theatre, with a cast headed by Glee alum Amber Riley. It’s a show that I’ve been in love with for a very long time now and I’m sure the rest of the world is in love with it too, especially after the feature film starring Jennifer Hudson, Beyonce and Anika Noni Rose from almost a decade ago (!). I’ll be there, cheering the show on at its premiere performance and I hope you all are as well during the rest of the run.



1 – THE LAST FIVE YEARS at the St James Theatre

I really couldn’t write this post without touching on one of my all-time favourite musicals: Jason Robert Brown’s much loved song-cycle The Last Five Years. I’ve been waiting for as long as I can remember to get to see this beautiful tale of love and heartache brought to life on the stage and the St James Theatre are making that dream come true this October in this new production directed by Brown himself. Starring the incomparable Samantha Barks as Cathy and Jonathan Bailey as Jamie, this major revival is going to be presented in the exact way that Brown intended for it to be performed and for that reason, I cannot stop thinking about it.



What are you all excited to be seeing come into London later this year?