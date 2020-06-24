ABBA Super Troupers The Exhibition at the O2 regretfully closes effective immediately Jun 24, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The producers of ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition at The O2 have announced that the experience will be closing effective immediately. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, visits to the exhibition have already been suspended until 28 June 2020 and the exhibition itself was already due to end its run on 31 August 2020. As the exhibition features highly interactive content and no government advice has been released on how to reopen theatres and cultural events with social distancing measures in place, the exhibition has been forced to close indefinitely. Ticketholders to the ABBA O2 exhibition should contact their point of sale to arrange for a full refund.

The exhibition's producers have released the following statement:

"We regret to announce that ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition at The O2 will be closing effective immediately. Exhibition visits had already been suspended until 28th June 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the exhibition was due to end its run at The O2 on 31st August 2020, with no certainty as to whether the space could open anytime soon. Given the exhibition’s highly interactive content, it would be impossible for visitors to enjoy the full ABBA: Super Troupers experience with Government-mandated social distancing guidelines in place. We are investigating potential new opportunities for the exhibition to re-open in near future."

I have tickets for the ABBA Super Troupers Exhibition at The O2, what do I do?

If you bought tickets to ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition through London Theatre Direct, please fill out a contact form here to arrange for a full refund.

PLEASE NOTE : We kindly ask that you contact us only regarding ABBA: Super Troupers The Exhibition tickets. Ticketholders for West End and UK theatre shows will be refunded automatically in chronological order approximately 14 business days after their performance was scheduled to take place.