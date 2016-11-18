Menu
News Announcements on new cast members joining David Tennant in Don Juan in Soho

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on Jan 20, 2020)

David Tennant is slated to play the title role in Don Juan in Soho, loosely based on Moliere's tragicomedy Don Juan. The story follows the debauched adventures of our hedonistic protagonist. The show has been called "savagely funny and filthy", so leave the kids at home.

It has been announced that Adrian Scarborough (Stan) and Gawn Grainger (Louis) will join the cast for the show's strictly limited eleven week run. 

Adrian Scarborough (Stan) was last on stage as The Fool in Sam Mendes’ production of King Lear at the National Theatre. In the West End his credits include Betty Blue Eyes and Humble Boy.  He has also been seen in Hedda Gabler at The Old Vic, Platonov and Vassa for the Almeida Theatre Company and Accidental Death of an Anarchist and To The Green Fields and Beyond for the Donmar Warehouse as well as numerous film and television credits.

Gawn Grainger (Louis) was most recently on stage in The Entertainer for the Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company at the Garrick Theatre. His other theatre credits include The Cherry Orchard at the Young Vic, Macbeth at Shakespeare’s Globe and The Recruiting Officer at the Donmar Warehouse as well as Onassis, Absolutely Perhaps and The Crucible all in the West End. He was part of Olivier’s South Bank inaugural season with the National Theatreand also has numerous film and television credits.

Patrick Marber’s Don Juan in Soho is now produced in the West End by Matthew Byam Shaw, Nia Janis and Nick Salmon for Playful Productions in association with Sonia Friedman Productions.

Tickets are available now for the run which begins 17 March 2017, with press night on 28 March 2017 and completes its strictly limited eleven week run on 10 June 2017.

Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

