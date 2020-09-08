Back to the Future headed for the West End's Adelphi Theatre in summer 2021! Sep 8, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels This is heavy, Doc! Brace yourselves for 121 gigawatts of endless entertainment 'cause Back to the Future is officially headed for the Adelphi Theatre this summer, and once this baby hits 88mph, you're gonna see some real musical theatre history in the making!

Photo Gallery: Production shots of the cast of Back to the Future in action.



Go Back to the Future in summer 2021!

The future is finally here, folks! Synchronise your watches for 14 May 2021 'cause that's when your favourite time-travelling duo Marty McFly and Doc Brown are destined to arrive in the West End! You don't want to be on the wrong side of history!

So rev up those DeLorean engines and head to the London Theatre Direct box office yesterday! Back to the Future: The Musical is ready to take you on a wild, high-voltage ride to the nostalgic past at London's Adelphi Theatre from 14 May 2021 to 26 September 2021!

Back to the Future: An electrifying onstage adventure through time!

Back to the Future is the new musical for scientists, slackers, buttheads and everyone in between based on the 1985 blockbuster phenomenon of the same name. Packed with all the songs from the original movie you know and love, Back to the Future: The Musical is just like you remember it... but with a brand-new, high-energy musical score and a bit of plutonium thrown in for good measure!

Fresh from a smash-hit Manchester opening!

Back to the Future was met with widespread critical acclaim when it made its world premiere at the Manchester Opera House in March 2020. Audience members in attendance were fortunate enough to catch a glimpse of the magic before the COVID pandemic struck. But now the lockdown is history as the hit musical makes way for London in summer 2021!

Back to the Future Manchester reviews

In her review of the Back to the Future premiere for London Theatre Direct, Jade Ali stated: "There wasn't a person in the audience that wasn't completely entranced and hugely impressed." Meanwhile, Broadway World called it "a must-see" whilst WhatsOnStage declared it "an exhilarating musical adventure!"

Back to the Future to bring some much-needed gusto to the West End!

Great Scott! If all this excitement has got your flux capacitor fluxing, then be sure to make a date with history this summer!