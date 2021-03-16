Back to the Future Musical announces West End opening date Mar 16, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Back to the Future The Musical has announced its new West End opening date. The musical will begin performances from 20 August 2021 at London’s Adelphi Theatre. Olly Dobson and Roger Bart will reprise their roles, having starred in the out-of-town production in Manchester in March 2020. Customers who have booked Back to the Future The Musical tickets from May up until the new opening date (20 August) will be contacted by their point of purchase and don’t need to do anything at this time.

Back to the Future Musical announces London opening date and confirms casting!

This summer is about to get heavy as the musical, from producer Colin Ingram and creators of the film trilogy of the same name, Bob Gale and Robert Zemeckis, heads to the West End at 88mph! Back to the Future Musical performances will begin in London later this summer.

Back to the Future Musical London cast

Roger Bart and Olly Dobson will reprise the roles of Dr Emmett Brown and Marty McFly respectively. Also returning to their roles are Hugh Coles as George McFly, Rosanna Hyland as Lorraine Baines, Cedric Neal as Goldie Wilson, Aidan Cutler as Biff Tannen and Courtney-Mae Briggs as Jennifer Parker. The cast will also be joined by Will Haswell as Dave McFly, Emma Lloyd as Linda McFly and Mark Oxtoby as Strickland.

Also in the cast will be Rhianne Alleyne, Amy Barker, Matt Barrow, Joshua Clemetson, Jamal Crawford, Bessy Ewa, Ryan Heenan, Cameron McAllister, Alessia McDermott, Laura Mullowney, Nic Myers, Shane O’Riordan, Katharine Pearson, Oliver Tester and Justin Thomas.

What is Back to the Future The Musical about?

Based on the hit film of the same name, Back to the Future follows rock ‘n’ roll teenager, Marty McFly who accidentally goes back in time, landing him in 1955 via a time-travelling DeLorean invented by Dr Emmett Brown. However, before Marty can return to 1985, he must make sure his parents fall in love in order to save his own existence.

Back to the Future Musical on Comic Relief

The cast of Back to The Future The Musical will feature on Comic Relief, in a special performance, which you can watch on BBC 1 this Friday 19 March. Specially commissioned for Comic Relief, the bespoke sketch was created by Bob Gale and has been directed by Richard Curtis.

Back To The Future Musical London tickets

Tickets for Back to the Future The Musical will be booking for the new performance dates which begin 20 August 2021 up until 13 February 2022. Back to The Future Musical ticket holders, from the period of May 2020 up until the new opening date, will be contacted by their point of purchase and needn’t do anything at this time.

