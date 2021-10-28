Ben Elton Live is coming to London this Christmas!

Posted on 28 October 2021

Ben Elton is bringing comedy home this Christmas and celebrating 40 years of show business with this long-awaited London season at the West End’s Harold Pinter Theatre . Tickets for Ben Elton Live are booking from 20 to 30 December 2021. Don’t miss the multi-award-winning comedy writer and acclaimed stand-up comedian, Ben Elton, in his special homecoming 2-week London residency!

About Ben Elton

The comedian has been working in showbusiness for 40 years, having started his career path on London’s legendary Comic Strip in February 1981. Ben Elton’s unrivalled career features pivotal and ground-breaking television shows, four-hit West End plays and four hit West End musicals, 16 bestselling novels, and three feature films. However, it was his work as a stand-up comic that made him a national figure.

What do I recognise Ben Elton from?

Ben is a national treasure and is recognisable from numerous of his works. Ben Elton’s most recognisable television credits include Blackadder, The Young Ones, Upstart Crow. His notable literature credits include Dead Famous, Stark, and 2019's Identity Crisis. His recognisable musical credits include We Will Rock You and Love Never Dies. You may also know Ben Elton from feature film All is True.

What can I expect from Ben Elton Live?

This highly anticipated London season will mark the grand finale of Ben Elton’s huge sold-out UK and international tour. It’s Elton’s work in stand-up that brings him back to his home town to celebrate a lifetime of laughter. Elton is bringing his show, which was 15 years in the making, to London this Christmas for over two hours of blisteringly sharp comedy from the “motor-mouth of the master”.

What Ben Elton says about his homecoming?

Ben Elton said: “London’s my hometown and the West End is where my career as a stand-up began, so it’s a very big thrill to be bringing my show to the famous Harold Pinter Theatre. It’s also quite ironic since (as every long-suffering theatre-goer knows) Harold Pinter wouldn’t have recognised a joke if it awarded him the Nobel Prize for Literature. Of course, the theatre used to be called The Comedy and I can’t wait to bring the laughter back.”

Tickets for Ben Elton Live are on sale now!

Don’t hesitate and book your Ben Elton Live tickets before this celebratory two-week residency at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre sells out!