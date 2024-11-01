Meet the cast of Cabaret
Posted on 1 November 2024
Cabaret, the iconic musical set in 1930s Berlin, transports audiences to the Kit Kat Klub, where decadence and drama intertwine amid a world on the brink of change. Known for its unforgettable score by Kander and Ebb—including hits like "Willkommen" and "Maybe This Time"—the show follows the story of Sally Bowles, a free-spirited club singer, and her entanglement with American writer Cliff Bradshaw, set against the looming rise of the Nazi regime. The current revival of Cabaret has been captivating audiences since 2021, thanks in part to its bold storytelling, dark allure, and celebrity stars. Find out who the current A-list cast are below!
Who plays the Emcee in Cabaret?
Adam Gillen takes on the role of the nocturnal narrator. His previous credits include Killer Joe, which earned him a Best Supporting Actor nomination at the Oliviers, and the National Theatre’s Amadeus. He was also a fan favourite on Channel 4’s Benidorm, playing lovable loser, Liam.
Who plays Sally Bowles in Cabaret?
Golden Globe nominee Katherine Langford plays British cabaret singer Sally Bowles. Her previous credits include Netflix’s smash-hit Thirteen Reasons Why, and the star studded whodunnit, Knives Out. Cabaret marks the Australian's stage debut
Who are the current Cabaret London cast members?
As of 23 September 2024, the London cast of Cabaret includes Adam Gillen (The Emcee), Katherine Langford (Sally Bowles), Daniel Bowerbank (Clifford Bradshaw), Sally Ann Triplett (Fraulein Schneider), Fenton Gray (Herr Schultz), Fred Haig (Ernst Ludwig), Jessica Kirton (Fraulein Kost/Fitzie), Xenoa Campbell-Ledgister (Texas), Sam Darius (Bobby), Adam Grove (Herman/Max), Justin-Lee Jones (Hans), El Haq Latief (Helga), Hicaro Nicolai (Lulu), Alexandra Regan (Rosie), Ben Simon-Wilson (Victor), Anne-Marie Wojna (Frenchie/Alternative Sally Bowles), Dan Gould (Swing/Fight Captain), Ela Lisondra (Swing/Dance Captain), Andy Rees (Swing), Marina Travolieri (Swing), Patrick Wilden (Swing/Assistant Dance Captain), Lucy Young (Swing), Rachel Benson (Prologue Company), Ami Benton (Dance Captain/Prologue Company), Onyemachi Ejimofor (Prologue Company), Joseph Hardy (Prologue Company/Swing), Liz Kamille (Prologue Company), Andrew Linnie (Prologue Company/Music Captain), Aine McLoughlin (Prologue Company), Jack William Parry (Prologue Company), Jazmyn Raikes (Prologue Company/Swing), Oliver Stockley (Prologue Company), Ena Yamaguchi (Prologue Company).
Who was in the original West End cast of Cabaret?
The West End said Willkommen to the current Cabaret revival back in 2021. Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne oversaw proceedings as the Emcee, whilst Olivier winner Jessie Buckley donned the green fur coat to take on the iconic role of Sally Bowles.
The production also saw BAFTA nominee Omari Douglas (A Little Life) as Clifford Bradshaw, Liza Sadovy (Wicked) as Fraulein Schneider, Olivier winner Elliot Levey (Coriolanus) as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke (Fiddler On The Roof) as Ernst and Anna-Jane Casey (West Side Story) as Fraulein Kost.
Book Cabaret tickets today!
Catch Adam Gillen and Katherine Langford in the multi award-winning musical now!