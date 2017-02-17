Carry on, Kinky Boots! Feb 17, 2017 | By Posted on| By Molly Richardson I recently made my third visit to the ‘Land of Lola’ with Kinky Boots, however, it was my first time seeing it under the '16/'17 cast, and my love for this show only seems to grow more with each visit.

In case you aren’t already aware, Kinky Boots opened on the West End's Adelphi Theatre in 2015 and is inspired by true events and based on the film of the same name. Put simply, it tells the tale of shoe factory owner Charlie Price, who is on a mission to rescue his family’s shoe factory – and that’s where Lola and her Kinky Boots comes in.

The story of which is brilliant, hence why it’s kept people coming back. It leaves you thinking about it’s 6 simple steps – 1) Pursue the truth 2) Learn something new 3) Accept yourself and you’ll accept others too, 4) Let love shine, 5) Let pride be your guide, 6) You change the world when you change your mind. Those 6 steps pretty much sum up the messages of the show and are exactly the type of things that we need to be reminded of in this strange reality of right now.

The music is penned by icon Cyndi Lauper, and you can definitely hear it with the fun, comical and touching pop style tunes. “Hold Me In Your Heart” and “Soul Of A Man” seem to hit me a little harder every visit.

The sets and costumes also seem to dazzle me more each time – and I’m sure there have been a few changes to the Angels' outfits since my last visit? Correct me if I’m wrong, but either way, they are super exciting.

As I mentioned earlier, this was my first time seeing the 16/17 cast. Matt Henry is still making waves as Lola. In fact, at one point he even mildly seemed to break character due to still being overwhelmed by the reception after his big power ballad, but it quickly turned into a small giggle after someone excitedly shouted, “GO ON GIRL!” As for Charlie and Lauren, I had the pleasure of seeing understudies Paul Ayres (who I’d seen at West End Live as Charlie and as Harry twice) and Emma Crossley, who stepped up to the mark perfectly. There were a few other cast switches with the Angels and ensemble too so it made fun viewing and I have so much respect for the understudies.

Finally, the evening ended with another standing ovation, which with it being my 3rd time seeing it, made me really pleased there’s still such great reception and buzz around this show. I left the Adelphi the way I always do, with a massive grin on my face… please go and see this wonderful show for some pure feel-good fun. Now, when I can pay my next visit?