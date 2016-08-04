Casting News: Richard Madden Will Not Return To Romeo And Juliet At The Garrick, Freddie Fox Takes Over Role Of Romeo
| By Jacob Porteous
The Kenneth Branagh Theatre Company today sadly announced that due to medical advice, Richard Madden will not be returning to the company of Romeo and Juliet before the production completes its run on 13 August. Richard Madden injured his ankle last month whilst running and has been receiving physiotherapy since. However, although Richard is expected to make a full recovery, the injury to Richard’s ankle has not healed as quickly as hoped, and as a result his doctors have prescribed further rest which makes it impossible for him to return to the stage before the production closes.
Freddie Fox will continue to play Romeo, having joined the company last month after off-stage injuries meant that both Richard Madden and his understudy, Tom Hanson, who in addition has played Paris in the production, were unable to perform.
Freddie Fox joined the company on Tuesday 26 July following 48 hours rehearsals. Freddie recently played the role of Romeo at Sheffield Crucible Theatre. His recent theatre work includes A Midsummer Night’s Dream at Southwark Playhouse and later in the year he will appear in the revival of Tom Stoppard's Travesties at the Menier Chocolate Factory.
Encore cinema screenings of Romeo and Juliet, in which Richard Madden plays Romeo, are now playing in cinemas across the UK and internationally.