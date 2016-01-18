Catherine Tate And Forthcoming Aladdin Star Dean John-Wilson To Lead World Premiere Of New Musical Comedy Miss Atomic Bomb Jan 18, 2016 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous Award winning star of TV and theatre, Catherine Tate (Assassins, The Catherine Tate Show, The Vote, Doctor Who) and Dean John-Wilson (Aladdin, Here Lies Love), who takes lead role in Disney’s Aladdin this summer, will lead the cast in the new musical comedy Miss Atomic Bomb, alongside musical theatre stars Florence Andrews (A Little Night Music, Annie Get Your Gun), Simon Lipkin (The Lorax, Assassins, Rock of Ages, Avenue Q) and Daniel Boys (Any Dream Will Do, Avenue Q, Spamalot) as it explodes into the UK for its World Premiere at the St James Theatre, Victoria, in Spring 2016. The production will be running from 7 March for a strictly limited five week season, with press night on 14 March 2016.

Further Miss Atomic Bomb casting includes Michelle Andrews, Stephane Anelli, Charles Brunton, Jessica Buckby, Cavin Cornwall, Olivia Fines, Ryan Gover, Alyn Hawke, Sion Lloyd, Suzie McAdam, Kirk Patterson and the youngest member of the musical theatre dynasty Sasi Strallen.

Inspired by the bomb tests and beauty pageants of the era, Miss Atomic Bomb is a radiant new musical comedy co-directed by the Olivier Award-winning choreographer Bill Deamer (Top Hat and specialist choreography for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing) and Adam Long (The Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged). Featuring original songs by Adam Long, Gabriel Vick and Alex Jackson-Long, with musical supervision and orchestrations by Matthew Brind (conductor and arranger for The X Factor, with West End credits including Women on the Verge and Legally Blonde) and musical supervision and arrangements by Richard John, designs by Ti Green, lighting by Tim Deiling, sound by Gareth Owen and with Kylie Anne Cruikshanks as associate choreographer.



Welcome to Las Vegas in 1952, where every mushroom cloud has a silver lining and fallout is your friend.



As the US military proudly tests its atomic bombs within sight of the Vegas strip, tourists are flocking into town to cheer the blasts and see who will be crowned the Miss Atomic Bomb beauty queen.



But in the midst of this euphoria, farm girl Candy's (Florence Andrews) sheep have mysteriously died, her fashionista friend Myrna (Catherine Tate) is designing clothes for pigs, young soldier Joey (Dean John-Wilson) has deserted the army, and his hapless hotel manager brother Lou (Simon Lipkin) desperately needs an atomic gimmick. In a city controlled by the military and the mob, time is running out for our four friends.



Miss Atomic Bomb is produced by Tanya Link Productions.



Catherine Tate’s (Myrna Ranapapadophilou) stage credits include Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory, The Vote at the Donmar Warehouse, Much Ado About Nothing at the Wyndham’s Theatre, Season’s Greetings at the National Theatre, Under the Blue Sky at the Duke of York’s Theatre, Some Girls at the Gielgud Theatre and A Servant to Two Masters at the Ambassadors Theatre. Catherine is known to television audiences for her multi-awarding winning Catherine Tate Show, Catherine Tate’s ‘Nan’ specials, Big School, Doctor Who and The Office (USA). Her forthcoming one off comedy film Do Not Disturb airs on Gold later this month. Catherine’s film credits include Superbob, Nativity 3 – Dude, Where’s My Donkey, Gulliver’s Travels, Monte Carlo, Starter for Ten and Scenes of a Sexual Nature.



Dean John-Wilson’s (Joey Lubowitz) stage credits include Songs For A New World at the St James Theatre, Here Lies Love at the National Theatre, From Here To Eternity at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Super Ordinary at the Soho Theatre, Bare at the Union Theatre and Sister Act: The Musical’s UK Tour. Dean John-Wilson will be joining the West End cast of Disney’s Aladdin, playing the title role, following the run of Miss Atomic Bomb, at the Prince Edward Theatre in May.



Florence Andrews’ (Candy Johnson) stage credits include A Little Night Music at the Menier Chocolate Factory and Garrick Theatre, Annie Get Your Gun at the Young Vic, The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium, The Mikado and Midsummer Night’s Dream both at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Dandy Dick on UK Tour, Wicked at the Victoria Apollo and Once The Musical at the Phoenix Theatre.



Simon Lipkin’s (Lou Lubowitz) stage credits include the title role in The Lorax at the Old Vic, Assassins at the Menier Chocolate Factory, As You Like It at Southwark Playhouse, I Can’t Sing at the London Palladium, Rock Of Ages at the Shaftesbury Theatre and Garrick Theatre, Spamalot on UK and International Tour, Avenue Q at the Noël Coward Theatre, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change and A Christmas Carol at the Arts Theatre, The Wedding Singer and Footloose on UK Tour, Joseph And The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the New London Theatre, Alice In Wonderland at the Nuffield Theatre, Southampton, Austentatious at the Landor Theatre, News Revue at Canal Café and Never The Sinner at the Kenneth Moore Theatre. Simon’s screen credits include Doctor Who, The Bill, Casualty, The Royal Variety Performance, Children In Need, Muppets Most Wanted, The Harry Hill Movie, That Puppet Game Show and Nativity 3. He also voices characters on the Cartoon Network show The Amazing World of Gumball.



Daniel Boys (Mr. Potts) is an award-winning performer who rose to prominence on the hit BBC television series Any Dream Will Do. Daniel’s stage credits include Spamalot at the Playhouse Theatre, Tommy at the Prince Edward Theatre, Avenue Q at the Gielgud Theatre and Noël Coward Theatre, for which he won the 2009 WhatsOnStage Theatregoers Choice Award for Best Takeover in a Role, Grease at the Victoria Palace Theatre & Japanese Tour, Rent at the Prince of Wales Theatre and UK Tour, Sweeney Todd at the Royal Festival Hall, Ordinary Days and Wolfboy, both at Trafalgar Studios, Little Shop of Horrors at Theatre Clwyd, Love Story at Bolton Octagon, The Opinion Makers at Mercury Colchester and Derby Playhouse, High Society, Sunset Boulevard and War of the Worlds all on UK Tour, The Importance of Being Earnest at the Theatre Royal, Windsor, Peter Pan at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton and Grand Canal Theatre, Dublin, Rent and West Side Story on European Tour and the 40th Anniversary concert of Godspell at the Palace Theatre, Manchester.



Michelle Andrews’ (Rebecca/Ensemble) stage credits include Cinderella at the Cambridge Arts Theatre, Anything Goes on UK Tour, Hairspray and Chicago at Leicester Curve, Top Hat at Aldwych Theatre, Babes in Arms at the Union Theatre and Crazy For You at the Novello Theatre.



Stephane Anelli’s (Professor Alvin Schmul) stage credits include Saturday Night Fever in the original German cast, Cologne, Germany, UK Tour, and Apollo Victoria Theatre, Sinatra at the London Palladium, Fiddler on the Roof at Sheffield Crucible, On The Town with the English National Opera at the London Coliseum, Never Forget and Legally Blonde, both at the Savoy Theatre, Gotta Sing Gotta Dance and The Producers on UK Tour, Shoes at Saddler's Wells, Ragtime and A Midsummer Night's Dream, both at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Singin' in the Rain at the Palace Theatre, UK Tour and Tokyo, Japan.



Charles Brunton’s (Carol) stage credits include The Rocky Horror Show on European Tour, Matilda The Musical at the Cambridge Theatre, London and the Shubert Theatre, Broadway, Love Never Dies at the Adelphi Theatre, Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical at the Hammersmith Apollo and UK Tour, Chess in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, Beauty and the Beast on International Tour, Scrooge on UK Tour, Cleopatra at Sadlers Wells, Oliver! at the London Palladium and Nine at the Royal Festival Hall. Charles’ screen credits include Blue Peter, The South Bank Show, Hot Pursuits and The One Show.



Jessica Buckby’s (Tregunta/Ensemble) stage credits include McQueen at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, Singin' in the Rain at the Théâtre du Châtelet, Paris, Hey, Old Friends! at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, Follies in Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, South Pacific at Kilworth House Theatre, Cats on UK and European Tour, White Christmas at the Lowry, Mack & Mabel at The Vault, Southwark Playhouse, Crazy for You at the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and Novello Theatre, and Snow White at the Manchester Opera House.



Cavin Cornwall’s (General Westcott / Mr. Rosenhut) stage credits include Jesus Christ Superstar on International Tour, Sister Act and Over The Rainbow both on UK Tour, The Exonerated at the Charing Cross Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors at Birmingham Rep, The Harder They Come in Toronto, Porgy and Bess at the Adelphi Theatre, Chicago at the Adelphi Theatre, UK Tour and in Japan and Korea, Nil By Mouth at the Duke of York’s Theatre, Cats at the New London Theatre and Miss Saigon at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Cavin’s screen credits include the Bounty Hunter, Red Helmet Crimson Corsage, in the new Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Les Misérables, Wrath of the Titans, Casino Royal and Jesus Christ Superstar, Streets Ahead, The Lenny Henry Show and The Look Of Love.



Olivia Fines’ (Sharon) stage credits include Singin' in the Rain at the Palace Theatre, UK Tour and Tokyo, Japan, The Producers on UK Tour, Grease at the Ljubljana Festival, Slovenia, and on UK Tour and Fame on European Tour.



Ryan Gover’s (Zeke/Ensemble) stage credits include Oliver! and Gypsy at Leicester Curve, Hey, Old Friends! at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, Assistant Choreographer on Cats at Theatre Mogador, Paris, Singin' in the Rain at Kilworth House Theatre, Cats at the London Palladium and UK Tour, White Christmas at the Festival Theatre, Edinburgh, We Will Rock You at the Dominion Theatre, Mack and Mabel at The Vault, Southwark Playhouse, The Night of 1000 Voices at the Royal Albert Hall and The Wizard of Oz at the London Palladium.



Alyn Hawke’s (Jonah/Ensemble) stage credits include Top Hat at the Aldwych Theatre and on UK and Japanese Tour and Evita on UK and International Tour.



Sion Lloyd’s (Sergeant Flint/Boo Boo) stage credits include The Bodyguard on International Tour, The Pajama Game at the Shaftesbury Theatre, Avenue Q at the Noël Coward Theatre, Brief Encounter at the Lyric Theatre, The Wind in the Willows at the Royal and Derngate, Northampton, Titanic at Southwark Playhouse, Beauty and the Beast at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry and Eden Court, Inverness, State Fair at the Finborough Theatre, The Marsh King’s Daughter at Byre Theatre, Oliver! at Aberystwyth Arts Centre, The Full Monty at the Noël Coward Theatre and on UK Tour, The Rink at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, Lags at the Old Vic, Bristol, Spider’s Web at the Theatre Royal, Windsor and Sweeney Todd The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at Bridewell Theatre.



Suzie McAdam’s (Maisy Day) stage credits include The Rocky Horror Show on European Tour, Legally Blonde at the Savoy Theatre, Hair on UK Tour and My Fair Lady for the BBC Proms at Royal Albert Hall.



Kirk Patterson’s (Amos/Ensemble) stage credits include Merrily We Roll Along at the Menier Chocolate Factory and the Harold Pinter Theatre, Dancing In The Streets on UK Tour, Hair on European Tour, The Lion King at the Lyceum Theatre, The Harder They Come at the Playhouse Theatre and on Canadian, American and UK Tours, Elegies for Angels, Punks and Raging Queens at the Shaw Theatre, Angels in America - Millennium Approaches & Perestroika and Anne Boleyn at Putney Arts Theatre, Twilight Tempest at Bimba Dance Theatre and Drum Arts Centre, Caribbean Connection at the Royal Festival Hall and Boonoonoonos & Brawta and Easter Spectacular at the Lincoln Centre, New York.



Sasi Strallen’s (Delilah/Ensemble) stage credits include The Blues Brothers: Xmas Special at the Arts Theatre, Ultimate Broadway at Shanghai Culture Square Theatre, Oklahoma!, Fame, Scrooge, 9 to 5: The Musical and Jesus Christ Superstar all on UK Tour, Street of Dreams at the MEN Arena, Manchester, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, Dames At Sea and Bells Are Ringing all at the Union Theatre, Billy Elliot at the Victoria Palace Theatre, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and Scrooge at the London Palladium, Whistle Down The Wind at the New Victoria Theatre, Woking and Annie and Joseph & The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the New Wimbledon Theatre.