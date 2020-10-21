Celebrate Back to the Future Day! Oct 21, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Today is 21 October and for all you Time Travellers out there, you know this is the day in 1985 that Marty and Doc travel to the future! What better way to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic franchise and the musical’s arrival in the West End than jumping in the DeLorean and setting the time circuits for May 2021. Follow our celebrations which will include exclusive access to Back to the Future The Musical tickets, giveaways, interviews and more!

Exclusive access to Back to the Future London tickets!

Back to the Future: The Musical tickets are on sale now for its West End opening in May, and you can get exclusive access to tickets when you book with us by midnight on Sunday 25 October. There’s more… More tickets have been released today at £19.55 and £19.85, and they are bound to sell at 88mph! So book your tickets yesterday!

Win Back to the Future Musical tickets!

Secure great value tickets for Back to the Future: The Musical! There’s also going to be the chance for you to win a pair of tickets to Back to the Future in the West End when it opens in May 2021! We have three pairs of tickets to giveaway, so head to our Twitter page to see how you can win.

Interviews with Back to the Future’s Bob Gale and more

We went all out for Back to the Future Day and have caught up with writer Bob Gale himself! Bob Gale co-wrote the beloved Back to the Future films as well as the book for the musical. Be sure to check out our interview with him for an insight into this epic continuation of the iconic franchise. We also interviewed producer Colin Ingram and the musical’s Marty McFly, Olly Dobson!

More Back to the Future Day celebrations!

There’s a lot of Back to the Future Day content coming your way. So much, that we’re going to be celebrating for the rest of the week. As well as the exclusive tickets, interviews and competition, there is plenty to look out for that will get you even more excited for when Back to the Future: The Musical lands in the West End! Keep an eye on our news page and social channels to make sure you don’t miss out.

