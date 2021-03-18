Menu
    Cruise The Play to have limited West End run at the Duchess Theatre

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Jack Holden’s Cruise is coming to London’s Duchess Theatre for a strictly limited season from 18 May to 13 June. Cruise is a true story based on what should have been Michael Spencer’s last night on Earth. This production is a celebration of life, queer culture and survival. Tickets for Cruise the play are going to sell fast, as its set to be the uplifting and inspirational theatrical event of the summer. So, be sure to book now and avoid FOMO!

    What is Cruise the play about?

    The vibrant and intoxicating story of Cruise is based on Michael Spencer. In 1984, he’s diagnosed with HIV and told he has just four years at the most to live. Michael and his partner decide to carpe diem and sell their house and car so they can spend it all partying like there’s no tomorrow – because tomorrow isn’t guaranteed. When his partner, Dave, passes away two years later, Michael doubles down on his hedonistic ways, spending the remainder of his money on drink and drugs.

    Four years after his diagnosis, on 29 February 1988, Michael decides to go out with a bang on what’s supposed to be his last night on Earth. Michael heads to Soho to dance the night away and say his farewells whilst making the most of life. After he says his goodbyes and gets his affairs in order, Michael survives. He got lucky! Michael is given the gift of life but what kind of life can he live now?

    Who created Cruise the play?

    Cruise, written and performed by Jack Holden, is a celebration of queer culture. It's an urgent piece of theatre that is a tribute to the veteran of the AIDs crisis. The kaleidoscopic musical and spoken word show, complete with 80s soundtrack, will make you laugh and cry, and inspire us to live life to the fullest!

    Cruise is directed by Bronagh Lagan and will feature an uplifting soundtrack performed live by John Elliott.

    Tickets for Cruise at the West End’s Duchess Theatre are on sale now. This inspiring and moving piece of theatre is going to be a must-see this summer. Be sure to book ASAP to avoid disappointment.

