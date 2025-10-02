Cynthia Erivo’s Acting Career: From Humble Beginnings to Stage & Screen Star

Born in Stockwell, South London in 1987 to Nigerian parents, Cynthia Erivo grew up surrounded by music and performance. She began singing in school productions and community theatre before pursuing acting formally. After a short time studying music psychology, she auditioned successfully for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA), graduating in 2010 and preparing to step into the professional spotlight.

Stage Career

Early Roles (2011–2014)

Erivo’s early stage work included Marine Parade at the Brighton Festival and I Was Looking at the Ceiling and Then I Saw the Sky at Theatre Royal Stratford East. She also appeared in Living Every Day at the Old Vic’s 24 Hour Musicals Gala. In 2013 she starred as Celie Harris in The Color Purple at the Menier Chocolate Factory, a role that would later help define her career. Other credits from this period include playing Deloris Van Cartier in the UK tour of Sister Act, originating the role of Chenice in I Can’t Sing! at the London Palladium, and leading the European premiere of Dessa Rose at Trafalgar Studios.

Breakthrough with The Color Purple

Her defining stage moment came when she reprised Celie Harris for the 2015 Broadway revival of The Color Purple. Starring alongside Jennifer Hudson and Danielle Brooks, Erivo’s performance was met with widespread acclaim. She went on to win the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, a Grammy Award for the cast recording, and a Daytime Emmy Award for a televised cast performance — a rare trio of honours that cemented her as a leading force in musical theatre.

In August 2025, Cynthia Erivo joined Adam Lambert in a concert staging of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, portraying Jesus opposite Lambert’s Judas. Her casting generated considerable attention for its bold reimagining of the title role, and the three-night run was a major highlight of the summer season.

Film & Screen Roles

Erivo has become just as prominent on screen. She showcased her acting and singing talents in Bad Times at the El Royale, before taking on the monumental role of Harriet Tubman in Harriet. Her powerful performance earned her Academy Award nominations for both Best Actress and Best Original Song.

Most recently, she has brought the beloved role of Elphaba to life in the two-part film adaptation of Wicked. Her soaring vocals and nuanced performance have introduced her talent to millions worldwide and placed her at the very centre of one of the biggest movie musicals of the decade.

What’s Next: Dracula in the West End

Erivo now returns to her theatrical roots with a one-woman version of Dracula, in which she will play all 23 roles. It promises to be one of the most daring and talked-about productions of 2026, and we cannot wait to see it. We are also looking forward to Wicked: For Good coming to cinemas in November 2025.