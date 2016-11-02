David Tennant to lead cast in Don Juan In Soho. Tickets now on sale for a limited 11-week run Nov 2, 2016 | By Posted on| By Tom Stratford David Tennant returns to the West End in March 2017 to play the title role in Patrick Marber’s Don Juan in Soho. The production will preview at Wyndham’s Theatre from 17 March 2017, with press night on 28 March 2017. It will complete its strictly limited eleven week run on 10 June 2017. Don Juan in Soho tickets are on sale now!

Direction is by Patrick Marber with set and costume designs by Anne Fleischle (who won the Olivier Award for Hangmen at the same venue) and sound and music by Adam Cork. Further casting will be announced at a later date.

“Please don’t be charmed, he’s not a lovable rogue...” Loosely based on Molière tragicomedy 'Don Juan', this savagely funny and filthy modern update transports the action to contemporary London and follows the final adventures of its debauched protagonist – a cruel seducer who lives only for pleasure.

David Tennant has worked extensively in theatre, television and film winning numerous awards for his work including the Critics' Circle Award for Best Shakespearean Performance and the National Television Award’s Outstanding Drama Performance. For the Royal Shakespeare Company his credits include Richard II, a role he reprised earlier this year at the Barbican and at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York, As You Like It, The Herbal Bed, The Comedy of Errors, Romeo and Juliet, A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Love’s Labour’s Lost and the title role in Hamlet, as well as co-hosting the live broadcast of Shakespeare 400. Tennant was last in the West End playing Benedict in Much Ado About Nothing. His film credits include What We Did On Our Holiday, The Decoy Bride, Fright Night, Nativity 2: Danger in the Manger, St Trinian’s II: The Legend of Fritton’s Gold, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Bright Young Things, LA Without a Map and the forthcoming Mad To Be Normal, Fish Without Bicycles and Bad Samaritan. On television he is best known for playing the tenth incarnation of the Doctor in the BBC’s classic series Doctor Who. He has just wrapped on the third season of ITV’s award winning series Broadchurch and starred in the US version, Gracepoint. His other television credits include playing Kilgrave in Netflix’s Jessica Jones, and The Escape Artist, The Politician’s Husband, Spies of Warsaw and Casanova, all for the BBC.

Patrick Marber’s plays include Dealer’s Choice, After Miss Julie, Closer, Howard Katz, Three Days in the Country and The Red Lion. His film credits include Closer (directed by Mike Nichols), Notes on a Scandal (directed by Richard Eyre), Old Street and Love You More. For television his co-writing credits include The Day Today and Knowing Me, Knowing You With Alan Partridge. In December this year Ivo van Hove will direct Marber’s new version of Ibsen’s Hedda Gabler for the National Theatre starring Ruth Wilson and Rafe Spall. As well as directing a number of his own plays his other directing credits include Travesties by Tom Stoppard currently playing at the Menier Chocolate Factory and transferring to the Apollo Theatre in February next year, The Caretaker at the Comedy Theatre, Blue Remembered Hills at the National Theatre, ‘1953’ 'by Craig Raine at the Almeida and The Old Neighbourhood by David Mamet at the Royal Court Theatre. His plays have won Evening Standard,Olivier, Time Out, New York and London Critics’ Circle and Writers’ Guild awards. His TV work has received BAFTA, British Comedy and Royal Television Society awards. His screenplays have been nominated for Golden Globe, BAFTA and Academy Awards. He received the British Independent Film Award for Notes on a Scandal.

Marber’s Don Juan in Soho, which premiered to great acclaim ten years ago at the Donmar Warehouse, is now produced in the West End by Matthew Byam Shaw, Nia Janis and Nick Salmon for Playful Productions in association with Sonia Friedman Productions.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Theatre: Wyndham's Theatre, Charing Cross Road, London, WC2H 0DA

Dates: 17 March – 10 June 2017

Press Night: 28 March at 7pm

Performances: Monday – Saturday 7.30pm

Saturday matinee at 2.30pm

Age Recommendation: Not recommended for anyone under the age of 16.