Devil Wears Prada full cast confirmed

Posted on 4 June 2024

It’s the magazine relaunch that gets two nods from us, and now all positions at Runway magazine have been filled. But who will be in the boardroom where it happens?

It was announced yesterday that Georgie Buckland (Shrek The Musical) will make her West End debut playing aspiring journalist Andy, alongside Amy Di Bartolomeo (Six the Musical) as the icy First Assistant to Miranda, Emily. They will be joined by James Darch (MAMMA MIA!) as the devious journalist, Christian, and Rhys Whitfield (The Phantom of the Opera) as Andy's long-term boyfriend, Nate.

Playing opposite them will be the previously announced, multi-award-winning singer and actor Vanessa Williams (Ugly Betty, Desperate Housewives) as the irrepressible Miranda Priestly, and Olivier Award winner Matt Henry (Matilda the Musical, Lion King) as Runway's Creative Fashion Director, Nigel.

Completing the team are: Maddy Ambus, Gabby Antrobus, Selena Barron, Pamela Blair, Robertina Bonano, Lloyd Davies, Elishia Edwards, Akeem Ellis-Hyman, Elizabeth Fullalove, Jinny Gould, Natasha Heyward, Samuel How, Luke Jackson, Debbie Kurup (London only), Liam Marcellino, Robbie McMillan, Ciro Lourencio Meulens, Gabriel Mokake, Theo Papoui, Christopher Parkinson, Eleanor Peach, Ethan Le Phong, Jon Reynolds, Harriet Samuel-Gray, Olivia Saunders, Kayleigh Thadani, Ella Valentine, Rhys Whitfield and Tara Yasmin.

Based on the blockbuster film and bestselling novel, will strut into London’s Dominion Theatre this October, featuring an original score by music icon, and Olivier and Tony Award winner Elton John, lyrics by singer-songwriter Shaina Taub, book by Kate Wetherhead with direction & choreography by three-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.

Fresh out of college, aspiring journalist Andy scores a job at the prestigious Runway magazine working for fashion's most powerful and terrifying icon — editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly. Sacrificing her personal life to meet Miranda's impossible demands, Andy finds herself seduced by the glamorous world she once despised. How far will she go to succeed... and will it be worth selling her soul to get what she’s always wanted?

Hilariously fun and fabulously stylish, The Devil Wears Prada tells an inspiring story about discovering what kind of person you truly want to be. Choose your outfit carefully and get ready for a new musical that’s hautter than hell!

Book tickets to The Devil Wears Prada today!

The catwalk opens 24 October 2024, make sure you’re seen in the FROW.