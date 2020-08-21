Doctor Who: Time Fracture tickets selling fast! Be the hero and book now!
Posted on
| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
Don't be tardy to the TARDIS party this winter! The interactive world of Doctor Who is coming to central London on 17 February 2021 for 3.5 months only and you won't want to be left behind on this magical new adventure! Tickets for Doctor Who: Time Fracture are selling out faster than a first-class voyage to Gallifrey, which is why you'll want to be quick and book your tickets today whilst availability lasts! Strap on your intergalactic space boots and we'll see you at Immersive LDN next year!
🎬 (VIDEO): Have you seen the trailer yet for Doctor Who: Time Fracture? Watch the full trailer above.
Step up and be the hero in Doctor Who: Time Fracture in 2021!
Perhaps you're the biggest Doctor Who fan on the planet hoping to jump headfirst into the show's sci-fi universe. Or maybe you're just looking for an action-packed, immersive adventure. Either way, Earth needs your help! Set during the 1940s Blitz air raids and split between two timelines, Time Fracture puts you in the frontlines of an epic battle against evil Time Lords, Daleks, and Cybermen.
Join The Doctor on an unforgettable journey through space and time and save your precious world from total annihilation! Produced in partnership with BBC Studios and Immersive Everywhere, Doctor Who: Time Fracture (An Immersive Adventure) is just the ticket for a wonderful afternoon or evening out in London!
Are you up for the challenge?
Get Doctor Who: Time Fracture cheap tickets today!
Saving the world comes at price, but it certainly won't fracture your wallet! Get Doctor Who immersive tickets today at affordable prices when you try our safe and secure booking system! As the Tenth Doctor played by David Tennant once said: "Some people live more in twenty years than others do in eighty.” Which is all the more reason to have the adventure of a lifetime, right smack dab in the middle of Mayfair this February!