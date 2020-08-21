Doctor Who: Time Fracture tickets selling fast! Be the hero and book now!

🎬 (VIDEO): Have you seen the trailer yet for Doctor Who: Time Fracture? Watch the full trailer above.



Step up and be the hero in Doctor Who: Time Fracture in 2021!

Perhaps you're the biggest Doctor Who fan on the planet hoping to jump headfirst into the show's sci-fi universe. Or maybe you're just looking for an action-packed, immersive adventure. Either way, Earth needs your help! Set during the 1940s Blitz air raids and split between two timelines, Time Fracture puts you in the frontlines of an epic battle against evil Time Lords, Daleks, and Cybermen.

Join The Doctor on an unforgettable journey through space and time and save your precious world from total annihilation! Produced in partnership with BBC Studios and Immersive Everywhere, Doctor Who: Time Fracture (An Immersive Adventure) is just the ticket for a wonderful afternoon or evening out in London!

Are you up for the challenge?

Get Doctor Who: Time Fracture cheap tickets today!

Saving the world comes at price, but it certainly won't fracture your wallet! Get Doctor Who immersive tickets today at affordable prices when you try our safe and secure booking system! As the Tenth Doctor played by David Tennant once said: "Some people live more in twenty years than others do in eighty.” Which is all the more reason to have the adventure of a lifetime, right smack dab in the middle of Mayfair this February!