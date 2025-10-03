Everything You Need to Know About Oh, Mary!: Story, Cast, Broadway Reviews & London Performances

Broadway’s smash-hit comedy Oh, Mary! is a dark, outrageous new play from writer-performer Cole Escola . Set in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination, it transforms the First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln into a tragicomic figure riddled with heavy drinking, thwarted ambitions and a desperate yearning for the stage. This bold one-act piece doesn’t aim for historical accuracy – it gleefully tears up the rulebook to deliver 80 minutes of chaotic, laugh-out-loud theatre.

Who will play the role of Mary in London?

Mason Alexander Park is set to portray Mary in the upcoming production of Oh, Mary! in London. In London's West End, Park has delivered standout performances, including their portrayal of the Emcee in Cabaret at the Playhouse Theatre, their role as Ariel in The Tempest alongside Sigourney Weaver at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and their recent performance as Margaret in Much Ado About Nothing with Tom Hiddleston and Hayley Atwell at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Who originated the role on Broadway?

American comedian, writer, and actor Cole Escola made their Broadway debut in 2024, originating the role in Oh, Mary! as both playwright and star. Their “mesmerising” and “deliriously funny” performance earned them the 2025 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play.

Awards and Achievements

Oh, Mary! was one of Broadway’s biggest critical and commercial successes of 2024. It won multiple Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor for Escola and Best Direction for Sam Pinkleton. It also broke box office records at America’s Lyceum Theatre, becoming the first show in the venue’s history to gross over $1 million in a single week. The play was further recognised as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Critical Reception

The reaction has been near-rapturous.

The New York Times hailed it as “one of the best comedies in years”.

The Guardian praised Escola’s “gloriously unhinged” performance.

Variety called it “the funniest, gayest, campiest play Broadway has seen in years”.

Audiences describe the play as a breathless, side-splitting experience, with laughter erupting throughout its brisk 80-minute running time.

Performance Timeline: From Broadway to London

The play premiered off-Broadway in early 2024 before transferring to Broadway that summer, where it quickly became a sell-out success. The West End transfer brings Oh, Mary! to London’s Trafalgar Theatre from Wednesday 3 December 2025 to Saturday 25 April 2026.

Why Oh, Mary! Stands Out

Oh, Mary! feels daringly different. By turning a First Lady of American history into a tragicomic cabaret star, it mixes biting satire, camp humour and gleeful theatricality. The result is a comedy that is as shocking as it is side-splitting, already hailed as a modern classic.

Practical Information

Running time : Approximately 80 minutes with no interval.

Effects : The production uses water-based haze and includes a single gunshot.

Age guidance: Suitable for ages 14+.



Key FAQs

When is Oh, Mary! playing in London?

From 3 December 2025 until 25 April 2026 at the Trafalgar Theatre.

Who plays Mary Todd Lincoln?

Mason Alexander Park.

How long is the show?

It runs for 80 minutes with no interval.

Is Oh, Mary! historically accurate?

No – it’s a camp, comic reimagining rather than a faithful biography.

Is Oh, Mary! A play or a musical?

It’s a comedic play.

Where can I get tickets?

Tickets for the London run are available to book today.

Playing in London from 3 December 2025 until 25 April 2026, book your tickets to Oh, Mary! today.

Image: Cole Escola in “Oh, Mary!,” Broadway, 2024 (Credit: Emilio Madrid)