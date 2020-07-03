Filmed Broadway production of Hamilton now available to stream on Disney+ Jul 3, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels "Look around at how lucky we are" to have Disney Plus! The Walt Disney Company recently announced that they'd be fast-tracking the highly anticipated digital premiere of Hamilton and now that day is finally upon us! From this day forward, the official taping of the Tony Award®-winning Broadway production is available to stream for all Disney+ subscribers. Don't have a Disney Plus subscription yet? No problem! UK theatre fans who have either never seen the show before or are hoping to relive their fabulous West End Hamilton experience can sign up for a new Disney Plus subscription today for just £5.99 a month or £59.99 for an entire year. Subscribe to Disney Plus here to begin watching Hamilton from the comfort of your own living room.

11-time-Tony Award®-, GRAMMY Award®-, Olivier Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical Hamilton has been digitally released on Disney Plus! No tickets required! Just a valid subscription to Disney Plus is all it takes to have the spectacular world of the Hamilton musical film right at your fingertips!

Yes. The wait is finally over and Hamilton is now available to watch on Disney's popular streaming service Disney Plus.

A subscription to Disney+ costs £5.99 a month or £59.99 a year. Click here to subscribe to Disney Plus.

Hamilton is available on streaming platform Disney+ from Friday, 3 July 2020 at 8am BST / 3am ET / 12am PT.

If Hamilton does disappear into the Disney Vault, it won't happen anytime soon. The show's creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has assured viewers that they can watch Hamilton online as many times as they wish, just like A Goofy Movie, Talespin, and An Extremely Goofy Movie.

The Hamilton movie is actually a filmed performance of the show on Broadway. The film was shot at the Richard Todgers Theatre in June 2016 and marks a major leap forward in the art of "live capture." Hamilton was originally slated to be released in cinemas worldwide in October 2021, but Disney have decided to bring it straight to your home video screen 15 months earlier than expected.

Yes. At two hours and 40 minutes, the Hamilton film has the same running time as the hit Broadway musical. There is also a one-minute intermission between the first and second acts, giving you plenty of time to run to the refrigerator for some snacks and beverages.

Due to the film's release being moved up by a year and a half, many subtitles have not yet been completed. However, translators are working day and night to localise subtitles for Hamilton, which will become available on the platform as soon as they have been translated.

Not really. Only for the "f" word. Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed that three f-bombs will be removed and replaced with alternative, more family-friendly swear words for the songs "Yorktown" and "Washington on Your Side." This is in order for the show to have a PG-13 rating (12A in the UK) so that kids can watch too.

The Hamilton movie features the original Broadway cast as the production was filmed in June 2016. It stars Lin-Manuel Miranda as Hamilton, Anthony Ramos as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton, Christopher Jackson as George Washington, Daveed Diggs as Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson, Jasmine Cephas Jones as Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds, Jonathan Groff as King George, Leslie Odom Jr as Aaron Burr, Okieriete Onaodowan as Hercules Mulligan/James Madison, Phillipa Soo as Eliza Hamilton, and Renée Elise Goldsberry as Angelica Schuyler.

Also starring in the show's ensemble are Ariana DeBose, Austin Smith, Carleigh Bettiol, Elizabeth Judd, Ephraim Sykes, Hope Easterbrook, Jon Rua, Sasha Hutchings, Seth Stewart, Sydney James Harcourt, and Thayne Jasperson.

The West End production of Hamilton is planning to return to the Victoria Palace Theatre stage sometime in 2021. But you can get your Hamilton fix on Disney Plus in the meantime!