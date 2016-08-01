Final Four Weeks To See Daniel Evans' Five Star Sheffield Theatres' Production Of Show Boat
| By Jacob Porteous
This limited season of Daniel Evans’ five star Sheffield Crucible production of Show Boat today enters its final four weeks, playing its last West End performance at the New London Theatre on Saturday on 27 August 2016.
Show Boat began West End previews on 9 April 2016 with opening night on 25April 2016 after which Evans’ production was the recipient of a second set of five star reviews.
One of the most romantic musicals of all time and set against the backdrop of America’s Deep South at the turn of the 20th Century, Show Boat tells a powerful story of freedom, loyalty and, above all love. Spanning 40 pivotal years in American history, this epic musical follows the lives and loves of three generations aboard the Cotton Blossom show boat as it plies the Mississippi River and features the timeless songs Ol’ Man River, Make Believe and Can’t Help Lovin’ Dat Man.
Malcolm Sinclair(Capt. Andy Hawks) andChris Peluso(Gaylord Ravenal)joined original Sheffield cast members Gina Beck (Magnolia Hawks),Lucy Briers (Parthy Ann Hawks), Rebecca Trehearn (Julia La Verne), Emmanuel Kojo (Joe), Sandra Marvin (Queenie), Alex Young (Ellie May Chipley) and Danny Collins (Frank Schultz) for the West End cast of Daniel Evans’ five star production of Show Boat. They are joined by John Coates, Adam Dutton, Kit Esuruoso, Nolan Frederick, Linford Johnson,Javar La’Trail Parker, Kate Milner-Evans,Maria Omakinwa, Ryan Pidgen, Mykal Rand, Leo Roberts,Tosh Wanogho-Maud, Christina Bennington, Victoria Hinde, Linda John-Pierre and Simbi Akande, Georgie Ashford, Laura Darton, Joshua Da Costa, Dale Evans and Tom Partridge.
Music is by Jerome Kern and book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II based on the novel Show Boat by Edna Ferber. Designs are by Lez Brotherston with choreography by Alistair David, musical supervision and direction by David White, lighting by David Hersey, sound by Paul Groothuis and video design by Tim Reid.
This version of Show Boat was originally produced by Goodspeed Musicals and was adapted and directed by Rob Ruggiero and presented by specialarrangement with R&H Theatricals Europe. The show’s Broadway premiere was in 1927.