First Look: Rehearsal images of Little Women The Musical have been released

Posted on 27 October 2021

Below are the newly released rehearsal images, giving us a first look at the London cast, before the musical opens.

Little Women The Musical will have its London premiere at Park Theatre next month on 11 November (with press night on 17 November 2021). The musical will have a strictly limited season and will have its final performance on 19 December 2021. The adaptation is based on the critically acclaimed 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott . Tickets for Little Women The Musical are available now!

Little Women The Musical full London cast

The musical adaptation features Ryan Bennet as Professor Bhaer, Hana Ichijo as Meg, Sev Keoshgerian as Laurie, Anastasia Martin as Beth, Mary Moore as Amy, Bernadine Pritchett as Aunt March, Brian Protheroe as Mr Lawrence, Lejaun Sheppard as John Brooke, Savannah Stevenson as Marmee and Lydia White as Jo.

Little Women The Musical creative team

Little Women is directed by Bronagh Lagan and has set and costume design by Nik Corrall, musical direction by Leo Munby, orchestrations by Andy Collyer, choreography by Sarah Golding, lighting design by Ben M Rogers, sound design by Paul Gavin and casting by Jane Deitch. The musical is produced by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment, Hope Mill Theatre and Knockhardy Productions, in association with Park Theatre.

Little Women The Musical synopsis

Meet the four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy. Follow their adventures of self-discovery, heartache, hope and undying love. The second eldest, Jo, is an aspiring writer but after she receives yet another rejection, she has no choice but to follow the advice of her friend, Professor Bhaer, and make her stories more personal. So, Jo writes about her and her sisters growing up in Civil War America.

