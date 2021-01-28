First Look: Trafalgar Entertainment release new designs for Theatre Royal Sydney Jan 28, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali London-based, leading global live entertainment company Trafalgar Entertainment, operators of Australia’s Theatre Royal Sydney, have released first look photos of the newly remodelled venue. The theatre is set to open later this year after the space has been completely refashioned.

Theatre Royal Sydney unveil new designs

The Australia theatre has been reimagined by the live entertainment company, Trafalgar Entertainment, who have announced that they are thrilled with the progress of the refurbishment. There is a brand-new circular entry drum featuring a glass entrance that marries the internal theatre foyer with King Street. The entrance and façade transformation now offers unique views of the majestic ceiling designed by Italian structural engineer Pier Luigi Nervi.

Where is Theatre Royal Sydney?

Theatre Royal Sydney is located in Sydney, Australia and is located within the MLC Centre precinct which is found in Sydney’s Central Business District. Trafalgar Entertainment has announced their partnership with the NSW Government and Dexus; who are now working together to enhance Sydney’s Cultural Landscape. The Theatre Royal is an important cultural asset for both Sydney and the NSW.

The recovery of the arts industry

All eyes of the international arts industry are set on Sydney as it plays an important part in the recovery of the creative industries. Theatre Royal Sydney’s transformation will have international standards in mind as it anticipates housing world-class productions from Australia and around the world.