Full cast announced for An Enemy of the People

Posted on 26 October 2023

David Binder Productions and Wessex Grove today announce the full company for the West End production of Thomas Ostermeier ’s bold reimagining of Henrik Ibsen ’s An Enemy of the People , originally produced at Schaubühne Berlin .

The cast of An Enemy of the People

Joining the previously announced Matt Smith as Dr Stockmann are Jessica Brown Findlay (Uncle Vanya, Oresteia, and Hamlet) as Katharina Stockmann, Priyanga Burford (Rapture, The Winter’s Tale, Eyam, and Consent) as Aslaksen, Zachary Hart (Julius Caesar (Bridge Theatre), and The Crucible) as Billing, Paul Hilton (Othello, Mosquitoes, Peter Pan, wonder.land, The President of an Empty Room, Mourning Becomes Electra) as Peter Stockmann, Nigel Lindsay (Farewell Mister Haffman, The Lehman Trilogy, Woman in Mind ) as Morten Kiil, and Shubham Saraf (The Father and the Assassin, Three Sisters, An Adventure) as Hovstad. Making his West End debut, Ostermeier’s production opens at the Duke of York’s Theatre on 20 February 2024, with previews from 6 February, and runs until 6 April.

Matt Smith plays Dr Stockmann. His theatre credits include Lungs, Unreachable, Fresh Kills, American Psycho, That Face and Swimming with Sharks.

About An Enemy of the People

What is truth without power?

Doubt spreads faster than disease in Ibsen’s thought-provoking play about truth in a society driven by power and money.

When Dr Stockmann makes an unbelievable discovery about the healing waters in his local baths, he holds the future of the town in his hands, but those with everything to lose refuse to accept his word. As the battle goes beyond contaminated water, barriers are broken in this contemporary production as Ostermeier shows us why this perennial classic will be relevant forever.

The creatives of An Emeny of the People

Henrik Ibsen (1828-1906) was a Norwegian playwright. His principal works include Brand, Peer Gynt, Emperor and Galilean, A Doll’s House, Ghosts, The Wild Duck, Rosmersholm, The Lady from the Sea, Hedda Gabler, The Master Builder, John Gabriel Borkman, and When We Dead Awaken.

Since September 1999 Thomas Ostermeier is resident director and member of the Artistic Direction of the Schaubühne Berlin. His productions for the company include An Enemy of the People, Death in Venice, The Little Foxes - audience award of the Theatergemeinde Berlin, Richard III - Premio della Critica Teatrale, Bella Figura, Professor Bernhardi and more.

For the Schaubühne Berlin, Florian Borchmeyer’s work includes The Return of Ulysses after Claudio Monteverdi, Eugene Onegin after Alexander Puschkin, Das wohltemperierte Klavier Musical theatre after Johann Sebastian Bach and László Krasznahorkai, An Enemy of the People by Henrik Ibsen, Galaxy, Summerfolk by Maxim Gorki and Hyperion.

An Enemy of The People tickets are available now!

Don’t miss out on this masterpiece that is celebrated for how it addresses environmental issues versus economic interests, professional responsibilities, and the moral dilemmas of whistle-blowing.