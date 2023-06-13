Full Cast Announced for The Crown Jewels!

Posted on 13 June 2023

Completing the company will be Adonis Siddique as Wythe Edwards/Footman, Dedun Omole as Footman, Ryan Lane as William Smith/Footman, Kieran Brown as Footman, and Emma Bown as Footman.

It was previously confirmed that comedian Al Murray (The Pub Landlord) will be making his West End acting debut as Charles II/Talbot Edwards; alongside Carrie Hope Fletcher (Bad Cinderella) as Elizabeth Edwards/ Lady of the Bedchamber, Mel Giedroyc (The Great British Bake Off) as Mrs. Edwards/French Noblewoman, Aidan McArdle (Leopoldstadt) as Colonel Blood; Neil Morrissey (Men Behaving Badly) as Captain Perrot/Tourist; Joe Thomas (The Inbetweeners) as Tom Blood Jnr/ Tourist and Tanvi Virmani (Life of Pi) as Jenny Blaine/Jailer.

The final jewels in this star-studded production have been revealed as the full cast of the royally ridiculous West End comedy, The Crown Jewels , is announced. Opening at the Garrick Theatre next month, for a strictly limited reign, do not miss your chance to see this charismatic caper. Book your tickets today.

What is The Crown Jewels about?

It’s not a whodunnit, it’s a whomdunnit as aristocrats and members of the royal family are caught up in a right royal scandal! (it’s hard to imagine, isn’t it?)

Based on the most unbelievable crime in British history, the charming, yet erratic, Colonel Blood (that’s his actual name, even if it sounds like a headliner at Download Festival) gathers a band of misfits to perform the most audacious heist of all time: stealing the crown jewels. In. Plain. Sight.

Can Blood’s trio of misfits scarper with the famous bounty, or will their plans go up in smoke? After all Charles II can’t afford another reproach, and no King likes people handling their Crown Jewels (even Henery VIII didn't allow it in public)…

The creatives of The Crown Jewels.

Written by the BAFTA-nominee Simon Nye (The Durrells, Men Behaving Badly), and directed by multi-Olivier Award winner Sean Foley (Spitting Image: Idiots Assemble, Upstart Crow) the set and costume designer is Michael Taylor, lighting design is from Natasha Chivers, with sound design by Andy Graham and music by Grant Olding.

Book your tickets for The Crown Jewels today!

There’s bad blood between the colonel and the king, but who will come out victorious? Book your tickets to find out, it would be criminal to miss it.