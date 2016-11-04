Menu
News Grammy Winner Sheena Easton set to debut on West End in 42nd Street

Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach

It has been announced today that Grammy winning artist Sheena Easton will make her West End debut starring in 42nd Street at the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane. Easton, who has sold more than 20 million records worldwide and is still the only artist to have five records on five major billboard charts, will star in the iconic role of 'Dorothy Brock' in the glitzy and heartfelt homage to musical theatre. Mark Bramble, co-author and director of previous award-winning revivals of the show, will be directing the show's first production on the West End in over 30 years. 

The show is scheduled to open 20 March ahead of the Press Night on 4 April. Easton, who starred as 'Aldonza/Dulcinea' opposite the late Raul Julia in "Man of LaMancha" and has recently been performing around the world in symphony concerts entitled "The Spy who Loved Me", will be joined on stage by Tom Lister. Lister who played 'Carl King' in "Emmerdale for eight years and recently played 'Wild Bill Hickok' in the UK Tour of "Calamity Jane" will play 'Julian Marsh.' 42nd Street is presented in London by Michael Linnit and Michael Grade together with The Global Group of Companies for Gate Ventures with Executive Producer Johnny Hon.

The show will feature an "all-singing, high-kicking"  cast of over 50, bringing Broadway's biggest show to the West End's biggest stage. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased safely and securely using our online ticket booking system.

LISTINGS INFORMATION  

Theatre:                          Theatre Royal, Drury Lane, Catherine Street London, WC2B 5JF

Dates:                              20 March – 14 October 2017

Press Night:                      4 April at 7pm

Performances:                   Monday – Saturday 7.30pm

                                      Wednesday and Saturday matinees at 

Sarah Gengenbach
By Sarah Gengenbach

Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

