Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to have special House Pride nights!

Posted on 24 November 2021

Celebrate your Hogwarts house pride at the internationally award-winning London production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child . Grab your wands, don your robes, and get ready for four special performances in 2022 that will each be dedicated to one of the Hogwarts houses. The four Hogwarts houses, Gryffindor, Slytherin, Hufflepuff and Ravenclaw, are named after the wizarding school’s founders. Book your tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child now for the original two-part production.

What to expect from Cursed Child’s House Pride nights?

There will be four special performances, one for each Hogwarts house. The first 50 audience members to arrive on each special night will receive early access to the theatre with special access to the theatre bars and gift shop, as well as the opportunity to participate in Harry Potter trivia featuring Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast appearances. All audience members will be able to enter the house pride costume contest, and all will receive a house-themed souvenir pin.

Celebrate Hufflepuffs, just, loyal, and unafraid of toil, on Wednesday 19 January 2022. Celebrate Ravenclaws, wise, creative, and brimming with wit, on Wednesday 26 January 2022. Celebrate Gryffindors, daring, chivalrous, and brave at heart, on Wednesday 2 February 2022. Celebrate Slytherins, cunning, determined, and ambitious, on Wednesday 9 February 2022.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child London cast

The West End cast features Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter, Dominic Short as Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger, Phoenix Edwards as Rose Granger-Weasley with James Howard as Draco Malfoy, and Luke Sumner as Scorpius Malfoy. The cast also features Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Morag Cross, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker and Wreh-asha Walton. The Cursed Child 43-strong company is completed by Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby and Cici Smith - who will alternate two roles.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child creative team

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a new play by Jack Thorne and is directed by John Tiffany. The production features movement by Steven Hoggett, set design by Christine Jones, costume design by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting design by Neil Austin, sound design by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

