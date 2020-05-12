Hit Edinburgh musical Unfortunate releases Fringe Cast Recording Album

Soothe your poor unfortunate souls and give the new Fringe Cast Album of Unfortunate a listen now!

What is the Unfortunate musical parody about?

The Little Mermaid Broadway musical never became a part of the UK's world, but last year saw this Ursula parody make a splash at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. In this remix of the classic Disney fairytale, Ursula "spills the ink" and tells us everything that happened under the sea. Uncover the sea witch's best-kept secrets, including King Triton's toxic masculinity and his airhead for a daughter Ariel, whom Ursula taught to cherish her beautiful singing voice. Did you know our eight-legged eight-tentacled antiheroine was banished from Atlantica for crimes she did not commit? Ursula is crass, heavily opinionated, and has no time for sugarcoating the truth. Will Unfortunate grow a pair of sea legs and head to the West End?

What is Fat Rascal Theatre?

Fat Racal Theatre is a group of East 15 graduates that was founded in 2016. They have quickly emerged and made a name for themselves in the contemporary musical theatre scene with a total of seven musicals under the belt in just the last four years. Run entirely by women, Fat Rascal Theatre challenge female constraints within the industry and boldly discuss hot social and political topics through an engaging and widely accessible format.

The young company have been deeply affected by the coronavirus pandemic and have estimated that they will be completely deprived of any income until 2021. The off-West End, UK Tour, and Edinburgh Fringe return of Unfortunate: A Musical Parody have all been cancelled due to COVID-19 and their run of Waiter, There's a Murder in My Soup at London's Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, initially meant to run for four weeks, was cut two weeks short.

Fat Rascal Theatre release free Unfortunate musical parody EP amidst coronavirus

Artistic Director Robyn Grant said; "These are unusual and extremely testing times for creatives and the artistic industries, however, we hope to make a comeback bigger, bolder and bustier than ever before -in true Ursula style. In the meantime, we are so excited to share these exclusive five songs from our hit comedy musical, Unfortunate, completely for free across a number of streaming platforms."

Unfortunate Fringe Cast Recording tracklist

"Nasty" "We Didn't Make It to Disney" "Unfortunate" "Female Role Models" "To Be King"