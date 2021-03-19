Jersey Boys announces July opening date and extended run! Mar 19, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Working their back to you! The multi-award-winning musical Jersey Boys has announced when it will be opening at the West End’s Trafalgar Theatre this summer. Performances of the beloved musical will begin 28 July 2021. Get ready for the music and stories of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to come to life on stage in London. Theatre is returning and Oh What A Night when it does! New Jersey Boys tickets are now booking for its newly extended run which includes the Christmas 2021 period. PLEASE NOTE: Customers who have tickets for Jersey Boys who’s booking has been affected by the change of performance dates will be contacted by their point of purchase in due course. There is no need to contact us in the meantime. Thank you for your patience.

The beloved, smash-hit musical is set to open at London’s Trafalgar Theatre this July, with previews beginning on 28 July and an official opening night on 10 August 2021. Tickets for Jersey Boys are now booking until 2 January 2022 after just extending its run. Be the first to snap up tickets for the festive season and book your Jersey Boys tickets now!

Jersey Boys Musical: A Synopsis

Icons Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons come to life on stage as Jersey Boys delves into the music and inside story behind the international sensation. The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical follows the true-life, phenomenon of the boys who go from being just four guys in New Jersey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

They had a sound nobody had heard before and the radio couldn’t get enough of them! Onstage their harmonies were perfect, but offstage was a different story. That story is what made them a hit all over again with the musical that’s too good to be true.

What songs are in Jersey Boys musical?

The show is packed with their hits, including ‘Beggin’, Sherry’, ‘Walk Like A Man’, ‘December, 1963 (Oh What a Night)’, ‘Big Girls Don’t Cry’, ‘My Eyes Adored You’, ‘Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got)’, ‘Bye Bye Baby’, ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off You’, ‘Working My Way Back to You’, ‘Fallen Angel’, ‘Rag Doll’ and ‘Who Loves You’.

Jersey Boys London Creative Team

The London production of Jersey Boys will be brought to life by the entirety of the original Broadway creative team. The musical is directed by Tony Award-winning director Des McAnuff, with choreography by Sergio Trujillo. There is scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. Complete by orchestrations by Steve Orich and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.

Jersey Boys casting is yet to be announced.

Jersey Boys tickets are now booking until 2 January 2022

Don’t miss out on the must-see musical heading to the West End this summer and secure your tickets for Jersey Boys now!