Jodie Prenger, Danny Mac, and others to participate in online charity project All the Web's a Stage for Shakespeare Day Mar 19, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Mar 24, 2020) All the Web's a Stage charity performance will be held on Monday, 23 April 2020. The fundraising event aims to help actors affected by the unexpected coronavirus outbreak.

#TheatreTogether All the Web's a Stage to take place on 23 April 2020

More than 50 performers and professionals will lead a new online project entitled All the Web's A Stage, which will take place on Shakespeare Day (23 April 2020). The event will feature comedy routines, cabaret, dance, and theatre with participants expected to include Danny Mac, Jodie Prenger, Tom Milner, and La Voix.

Danny Mac commented: "At this moment of worldwide crisis, many of our colleagues in the arts are facing severe hardships as their jobs literally disappear. It's so important the industry comes together to support each other, and this feels such a fitting way to raise money for those in need and allow audiences to continue enjoying live performance."

The event is run by Theatre Together, a collective aiming to raise money for those in the arts facing hardship. Organisations involved include ANRPR, Debbie Hicks Productions, Harry Blumenau Casting, Hartshorn-Hook Productions, Infinity Technical Management, IAMarketing, Iris Theatre, LIVR, Metal Rabbit Productions, Paul Virides Productions, Relish Theatre, RJG Productions, and Target-Live, as well as a variety of freelance artists.

Co-producer Paul Virides said: "Our world faces unprecedented times, and we in the arts are facing huge challenges, with the CIF indicating today that 47% of freelancers in the arts have lost 100% of their booked gigs. Across the UK artists have been coming up with ingenious ways to stay connected and support each other during this time. The 23 April has long been a significant day in the theatre world to celebrate the life of Shakespeare. His quote that ‘all the world's a stage,' when we can't access our own stages, has never felt more resonant in our lifetimes. In 1661, 23 April also marked the beginning of the Restoration of theatres in Britain: the end of the last time we were forced to close for a prolonged period of time. So it feels the perfect date to come together to celebrate live performance and raise money for our colleagues struggling at this critical time."