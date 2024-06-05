Jodie Whittaker: From Doctor to Duchess
Posted on 5 June 2024
Jodie Whittaker is ‘beyond delighted’ to return to the West End in Zinnie Haris’s critically acclaimed adaptation of The Duchess of Malfi, The Duchess. It marks her first stage appearance since Polly Findlay’s 5-star production of Sophocles’ tragedy, Antigone, in which she starred opposite fellow Doctor, Christopher Eccleston.
Her turn in Antigone was hailed as a ‘wonderfully single-minded performance,’ in which she portrayed the would-be martyr as a dogged and determined young woman. This resolve is something she brings to all her characters, whether they are battling extraterrestrials in a council estate in Attack the Block or fighting for truth, justice and resolution in Broadchurch.
Whilst we countdown the days until Jodie Whittaker makes her much anticipated return to theatre, we’ve rounded up our favourite performances from her impressive CV.
Black Mirror | The Entire History of You
Casting director, Shaheen Baig, hired Whittaker immediately after her audition, praising her ‘subtle and complex’ performance.
The series one season finale, The Entire History of You, first broadcast in 2011 and is still regarded as one of the best episodes in the sci-fi series history. In the near future, everyone has access to a memory implant that records everything they do, see and hear. You need never forget a face again - but is that always a good thing?
The ‘sophisticated and flawless’ instalment regularly tops the list of Black Mirror's best episodes, with Entertainment Weekly, Digital Spy and The Wrap all ranking it number one out of the programmes 27 strong episodes. This is in no small part thanks to Whittaker’s heartbreakingly raw performance as widow Ffion.
Attack the Block
A cult classic British sci-fi flick, and the launchpad for Golden Globe winner John Boyega, Attack the Block has an impressive 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.
Jodie Whittaker stars as Samantha, a trainee nurse (she’d be promoted to doctor six years later), and the newest resident of crumbling council estate, Wyndham Tower. When her new home is invaded by creatures from the sky, the previously timid Samantha must find her resolve and fight off the alien attackers.
In a retrospective GQ magazine hailed the film as ‘one of the best genre-mashup of the decade’. The picture won an impressive 18 awards, including Special Jury Award at the 2011 Sitges Film Festival and Best First Feature at the 2011 Toronto Film Critics Association Awards. Whittaker’s performance was praised for its poignancy, which elevated the comedy from a farce to a gritty social-realist picture.
Broadchurch
Before she was the Doctor, Whittaker was probably best known for her role as grieving mother, Beth, in the BBC phenomenon Broadchurch. Starring alongside another Doctor, David Tennant, Whitaker broke the hearts of millions as she navigated the all-consuming grief of losing a child.
Critics lauded Whittaker’s poignant and powerful performance. Her raw, angry, and heart-wrenching portrayal won the audience's empathy, and was cited as one of the many reasons for the show’s success.
The series was a runaway hit and was quickly commissioned for two more seasons. The emotional crime thriller won multiple BAFTA and NTA awards, and Whittaker received Best Actress nominations at the Royal Television Society Programme Awards and Crime Thriller Awards.
Doctor Who
Jodie Whittaker made history by becoming the first ever woman to take on the role of the Doctor in the iconic show. Her tenure as the Thirteenth Doctor began in 2017 and became a symbol of inclusivity and representation in science fiction. Her portrayal inspired a new generation of fans, particularly young girls, who saw themselves reflected in the legendary character.
She brought a fresh and energetic take to the Doctor, characterised by curiosity, compassion, and a strong sense of justice. Her portrayal often emphasised the Doctor's eccentricity and warmth, and saw her receive seven awards nods, including a NTA and BAFTA.
Her stint as the Doctor encompassed three seasons and several special episodes and was a significant chapter in Doctor Who’s history. The popular sci-fi series was celebrated for its bold steps in representation and brought in a new age for the long running show.
Venus
We end at the very beginning, with Whittaker’s first feature film debut Venus. Starring opposite Peter O’Toole, in an Academy Award nominated performance, this intimate, independent film sees Whittaker play a young woman, Jessie, who agrees to be a live model for Maurice’s (O’Toole) art class. Maurice quickly falls in love with her, and fruitlessly tries to make his friend's grandniece fall in love with him too. Jessie stands her ground, and follows the path of true love instead, despite the costs it may have to her career.
Whittaker’s commanding performance earned her a string of acting award nominations, including nods from the British Independent Film Awards and Satellite Awards. In addition to the film and television programmes already mentioned, Whittaker also went on to star in acclaimed prison series Time, David Nicholls’ One Day, and BAFTA nominated comedy-drama, Good Vibrations.
