Kinky Boots Extends Booking At Adelphi Theatre To 28 May 2016
    

    Posted on | By Jacob Porteous

    Kinky Boots, "the Tony Award-winning musical that's been dazzling audiences" (Time Out) today announces the opening of a new booking period, with Kinky Boots tickets now available until Saturday 28 May 2016. Tickets for this extended period will go on sale from Monday 19 October 2015. 
     

    Kinky Boots is also delighted to have been shortlisted for the BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical. Voting closes at midnight on Sunday 25 October, and the winner will be announced live at the London Evening Standard Awards on Sunday 22 November. Kinky Boots will also be performing on BBC Children in Need on Friday 13 November. 

    With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage Aux Folles), and songs by Grammy and Tony winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this "hilarious and heartwarming" (Digital Spy) musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

    Inspired by true events, this joyous story of Brit grit to high-heeled hit takes you from the factory floor to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Killian Donnelly "delivers with full-throttle finesse" (The Independent) as Charlie Price, the shoe factory owner struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son. Help arrives in a "tour de force" (The Daily Telegraph) performance from Matt Henry as Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos. 

    "Jerry Mitchell's dynamic production" (Evening Standard) is "a hit – with five-inch sequinned red heels on" (The Times).
     
    Kinky Boots is produced by Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig, James L. Nederlander, Terry Allen Kramer, Playful Productions, CJ E&M, Jayne Baron Sherman, Just for Laughs Theatricals/Judith Ann Abrams, Yasuhiro Kawana, Jane Bergère, Allan S. Gordon & Adam S. Gordon, Ken Davenport, Hunter Arnold, Lucy and Phil Suarez, Bryan Bantry, Ron Fierstein & Dorsey Regal, Jim Kierstead/Gregory Rae, Independent Presenters Network, BB Group/Christina Papagjika, Brian Smith/Tom & Connie Walsh, Warren Trepp and Jujamcyn Theaters, in association with Cameron Mackintosh.

    

