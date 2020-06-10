Lockdown Town: One Night Records immersive London experience now on special offer! Jun 10, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The world's first immersive music venue, One Night Records, unveiled their new premiere production Lockdown Town. The immersive experience is among the first of its kind to ever implement social distancing measures and is set to take the West End by storm this October! This atmospheric reimagining of last century's many early music movements, from Trad Jazz and Country and Western to R&B and Ragtime, will open at a secret location near London Bridge. Now as a special treat for the grand opening of new immersive venue One Night Records, you can save up £24 on Lockdown Town tickets for all performances taking place in October ! Book London Lockdown Town tickets for October performances and save £24 here . (One ticket is for 4 people). 🎟️ __________

Read our Lockdown Town FAQ below for all your frequently asked questions about One Night Records' new immersive event.

Get ready for Lockdown Town this autumn at One Night Records in London! Read everything you need to know about Lockdown Town below.

Lockdown Town is an immersive musical experience presented by new venue One Night Records. Every night of Lockdown Town features a different lineup of some of the best musicians in London playing different gigs. Visitors to Lockdown Town will step foot into a secret venue where they will embark on a specially curated journey through time. Audiences will witness the devil dance at the crossroads and lose themselves in such powerful musical movements of the early 20th century as Trad Jazz, Country and Western, Rhythm and Blues, Ragtime, and Spanish Flu. This is the first socially distanced immersive event in London, complete with live music plus food and drink, and you simply won't want to miss it!

One Night Records can be found at a secret location in the city centre, located in Zone 1 between London Bridge, Southwark, and Borough tube stations. Exact directions on how to get to the venue will be announced in due course as part of a reveal.

Tickets for One Night Records present: Lockdown Town are sold per household. In simpler terms, this means that one ticket is for a group of up to four people. Regardless of whether your party of four is you and three of your family members or three of your friends, rest assured you only need to purchase one ticket per four people.

The production have decided to sell tickets in this way in order to ensure maximum COVID-safety whilst real lockdown measures in London begin to slowly ease up. For every ticket sold, £2 will be donated to Big Tree, a non-profit charity organisation that has pledged to plant a new tree for every booking made. So assemble your squad and get ready for a fun-filled night you'll never forget.

The entire experience lasts approximately two hours with three integrated chances to grab a bite to eat, order some drinks, and nip off to the loo.

In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the production have implemented a number of social distancing rules to keep you safe. If you do not adhere to One Night Records' Lockdown Town hygiene policy, you will be kindly asked to leave. Here are the social distancing measures for the show, which exceed government guidelines.

Face masks shall be worn at all times whilst on-site and will be handed out to patrons upon entry.

Extra ventilation has been incorporated into the venue's mechanics.

All food and drink must be pre-ordered or ordered by using a 'drive-thru' mechanic. This means no communal bar areas will be in use before, during, or after the performance.

Ample washing facilities will be made available with soap and warm water.

Hand sanitiser will be provided at regular intervals throughout the immersive show.

Tickets will be scanned on entry to avoid physical contact.

Tissues, contactless trash bins (no-touch), hand soap, alcohol-based hand rubs with at least 60 per cent alcohol, disinfectants, and disposable towels for audiences and workers will be provided.

There will be signage encouraging respiratory etiquette and courtesy, including covering your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.

Bins will be available for the disposal of gloves and tissues.

Hand sanitiser (alcohol gel) dispensers can be found in every tunnel archway entrance.

No 'household' (party of 4) will be allowed to come closer than 2.5m with another household.

Audiences will follow all guidelines throughout the experience or risk being asked to leave without a refund.

Strict 'housekeeping' will remain in effect wherever audiences go.

The venue is cleaned by a professional hygienic team every night.

Every item bought or used at One Night Records (ONR) has a fresh sticker for 'COVID-19 Safe to Use'.

Delicious light bites, nibbles, food, and drinks will be served all throughout the evening. Drinks will match the theme of the music and all drinks will be ordered before stepping foot into the performance spaces.

All ticketholders for One Night Records present Lockdown Town are asked to arrive at least 15 minutes before the scheduled time slot to allow ample time for check-in before entering. It's possible there may be long queues as bags must be checked as needed. The show runs a tight schedule and therefore it cannot be guaranteed that latecomers will be admitted. Readmittance will only be permitted if there is a capacity for the next timed entry, but this is not guaranteed. Please plan your travel/commute accordingly.

Groups that have entered after 20:15 may be permitted to stay behind and enjoy another drink. All patrons are asked to leave the premise after the show to ensure social distancing is being followed.

Lockdown Town opens on 2 October 2020 and is booking now until 30 December 2020. Don't miss out on this unique cultural experience!