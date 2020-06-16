London Theatre Direct introduce Apple Wallet tickets in a West End first Jun 16, 2020 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct London Theatre Direct, a leading online ticket retailer, has announced support for tickets for West End Theatre and other events in Apple Wallet. From today, theatregoers with an iPhone or Apple Watch will have the option to download their ticket directly to their devices for contactless entry into the venue for a growing number of shows. Support for alternative devices will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Booking West End theatre tickets just got a whole lot safer thanks to Apple Wallet.

London Theatre Direct enable Apple Wallet feature.

“London Theatre Direct is excited to play an important role in improving the ticket buying experience and helping ensure that when theatres reopen, following the closures resulting from COVID-19, access will be safer and more secure through the use of digital tickets,” said Francis Hellyer, co-founder and CEO of London Theatre Direct.



“London Theatre Direct has been at the forefront of technological innovation within the ticketing industry helping theatregoers take full advantage of new payment options, electronic ticket delivery and convenient mobile and voice-activated ticket purchase options.”

To support tickets in Apple Wallet on iPhone and Apple Watch, London Theatre Direct is working closely with theatres, over 150 of which London Theatre Direct connects to directly via seamless integrations. Tickets in Apple Wallet are not only convenient, they also provide additional security as theatre-goers no longer have to worry about misplacing or losing their physical tickets, forgetting to print their tickets at home before attending a show or waiting for tickets to arrive in the post.

About London Theatre Direct

Established in 1999, London Theatre Direct is one of the UK’s leading ticket retailers and distributors. As one of the first companies to sell theatre tickets online in the UK, through to displaying interactive seating plans, connecting to multiple API systems and becoming the first ticket seller in the world to accept bitcoin, London Theatre Direct continues to innovate using new technologies. London Theatre Direct is a fully bonded official ticket retailer for all of London’s major theatres and is a full member of S.T.A.R. (Society of Ticket Agents and Retailers).