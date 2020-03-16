London's Arcola Theatre suspends all performances until further notice Mar 16, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels London's Arcola Theatre has made the painstaking decision to shut down in order to prevent any further spread of COVID-19. Other theatres are likely to follow suit.

Arcola Theatre closes its doors indefinitely

The Arcola Theatre has henceforth disbanded all public performances indefinitely to help combat the coronavirus, it was announced last evening. The venue, which is a charity organisation, has adopted measures to avoid spreading COVID-19 by completely suspending all of its performances for the foreseeable future. The theatre was currently running the final week of The Cutting Edge with Gentlemen and Pipeline scheduled to begin later this month.

Only you can help keep The Arcola alive

The Arcola Theatre issued a comment on their decision: "The impact of COVID-19 is a critical threat to Arcola and to the livelihoods of all those who work in the arts. Most of Arcola's funding comes from people like you, coming to see our performances. Without these performances, the vast majority of our income is gone. But we do not believe that it is practical or responsible for us to stage shows while people's lives are at risk. We will be contacting affected ticket-holders shortly.

"We are determined to survive, to retain our dedicated team, and to get our shows back on track as soon as possible. So we need your help urgently. Arcola Theatre is a registered charity, and any donation – large or small – will ensure that our theatre stays thriving, long after this crisis is past."

People who wish to donate to the Arcola Theatre may do so here.