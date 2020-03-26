London's Royal National Theatre to stay closed until the end of June Mar 26, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels The National Theatre will remain closed until 30 June 2020, it has been announced.

The announcement was made by the National today and comes after the Society of London Theatres (SOLT) confirmed that West End theatre venues would remain closed until 26 April (pending an extension).

The venue issued a statement, "Hopefully, you care as much about the National Theatre as we do: it is a hub of creativity, a place where ideas are born, nurtured and shared. COVID-19 has threatened our ability to do this, and there is no doubt that we are facing unprecedented challenges. If you are able to consider making a donation, it would be hugely appreciated."

National Theatre At Home

Fans of the National Theatre who are gutted by the venue's closure can rest assured, as the theatre has now unveiled their National Theatre At Home scheme, allowing audiences to stream NT Live productions for free on YouTube.

Beginning on Thursday, 2 April 2020, a number of National Theatre Live productions that have previously been screened in cinemas around the world will be made available to stream for free.

The first production will be Richard Bean's One Man Two Guvnors starring Tony Award winner James Corden (Carpool Karaoke). On 9 April, there will be a performance of Sally Cookson's Jane Eyre available for streaming followed by Bryony Lavery's Treasure Island starring Arthur Darvill on 16 April and Twelfth Night starring Tamsin Greig on 23 April. More titles will be announced in due course.

Lisa Burger stated: "Our ambition at the National Theatre is to create work which is challenging, entertaining and inspiring and we're committed to continuing that through these difficult times. I'm thrilled that we're able to fulfil this ambition in a different way through our collaboration with YouTube. I am exceptionally proud of the team at the National Theatre for working so hard to create NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME and also to the rights holders who have been so supportive of this new initiative allowing us to bring theatre to households right across the world.

"We have delved into the National Theatre Live archive and curated a programme that's varied from comedy to new dramas to classics so there is something for everyone to enjoy from their own homes. We will be streaming each production at the same time each week in order to recreate, where possible, the communal viewing experience and we hope this will be an opportunity for people to share their enjoyment together online."

The National Theatre has also made the National Theatre Collection available to teachers in pupils in state schools and state-funded further education colleges for free from home in special partnersherip with Bloomsbury Publishing. There are currently 24 productions available for viewing.