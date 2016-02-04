Mark Curry To Join The Cast Of Wicked As 'The Wizard' From 25 March 2016 Feb 4, 2016 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous WICKED, the West End musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, is pleased to announce that the actor and presenter Mark Curry will play The Wizard from 25 March 2016. Tom McGowan will play his final performance as The Wizard on 12 March 2016. From 14-24 March 2016, the role will be played by Sean Kearns.



Mark Curry has enjoyed a long and successful career as both an actor and popular television and radio presenter. He is still best remembered by many for Blue Peter, which he co-hosted alongside Caron Keating and Yvette Fielding from 1986 to 1990. His many recent theatre appearances include: ‘Dr. Armstrong’ and subsequently ‘Rogers’ in Agatha Christie’s And Then There Were None (UK Tour); ‘Richard Willey MP’ in Ray Cooney’s Out of Order (The Mill at Sonning); ‘Andre Cassell’ in Victor/Victoria (Southwark Playhouse); ‘Larry’ in Company (Southwark Playhouse); ‘The Narrator’ in The Rocky Horror Show (UK Tour) and ‘The Compere’ in Victoria Wood’s Talent (Menier Chocolate Factory).



Acclaimed as “a wicked and wonderful vision of Oz” (London Evening Standard) and “a magical story of friendship, love and growing up” (OfficialLondonTheatre.com), the long-running hit musical has now been seen by over 7 million people in London alone and is currently the 9th longest-running show in the West End* and already the 19th longest-running show in West End theatre history.



Wicked currently stars: Emma Hatton (Elphaba), Savannah Stevenson (Glinda), Oliver Savile (Fiyero), Liza Sadovy (Madame Morrible), Tom McGowan* (The Wizard), Sean Kearns (Doctor Dillamond), Daniel Hope (Boq), Katie Rowley Jones (Nessarose), Natalie Andreou (Standby for Elphaba) and Carina Gillespie (Standby for Glinda).



*Tom McGowan is appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes’ Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity. He plays his final performance on 12 March 2016.



Based on the international best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire that ingeniously re-imagined the stories and characters created by L. Frank Baum in ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, Wicked tells the incredible untold story of an unlikely but profound friendship between two sorcery students. Their extraordinary adventures in Oz will ultimately see them fulfil their destinies as Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.



Wicked has music and lyrics by multi Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell; Disney’s Pocahontas and The Hunchback of Notre Dame) and is based on the novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento and the production is directed by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.



Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.



Through its FOR GOOD programme and other charitable endeavours, Wicked is proud to support the remarkable work of the following UK charities: Anti-Bullying Alliance (ABA); the Cybersmile Foundation; the Helen Bamber Foundation; the Rainbow Trust Children's Charity; Stonewall's ‘Education For All’ campaign; The Woodland Trust and the National Literacy Trust.