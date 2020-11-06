Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove to star in Love Letters at Theatre Royal Haymarket Nov 6, 2020 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The first post-lockdown new production of a play will open at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket next month. Love Letters will open in the West End on 3 December and will run until 7 February 2021. The production previewed at Theatre Royal, Windsor will head to London and will adhere to social distancing and have Covid-security measures in place. London tickets for Love Letters are on sale now and will make the perfect treat for those missing live theatre!

Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove to star in Love Letters in London next month!

New revival of A R Gurneys play Love Letters

The new revival of A R Gurneys 1988 play is directed by Roy Marsden. After a brief run at Theatre Royal, Windsor, Bill Kenwright’s new production will transfer to the West End’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. The London theatre is home to musical Only Fools and Horses which like many of the big shows has been unable to reopen.

What is Love Letters about?

Love Letters premiered in New York in 1989 and was a 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama finalist. The play became hugely popular and saw productions in theatres around the world, often attracting real-life and on-screen couples.

Love Letters is a tragi-comic story that is tender, circulating around the shared nostalgia of lifelong friends who missed out on opportunities in life. Their deep closeness making for a complicated relationship between them. It’s a play that could have almost been written for the Covid era, regarding two people that are physically apart but brought together by shared confidences and candid communications. It’s a romance that blossoms both across miles and years.

Who is starring in the West End revival of Love Letters?

Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove are set to reunite following the sixth and final series of the hugely popular tv show Judge John Deed which kept nine million viewers on tenterhooks as they watched one of tv’s most-watched cliffhangers.

Now the on-off on-screen lovers Shaw and Seagrove are set to reunite and perform together again, live on stage. Martin Shaw’s West End credits include Robert Bolt’s A Man for All Seasons and Oscar Wilde’s An Ideal Husband (Theatre Royal Haymarket) and Alan Bleasdale’s Are You Lonesome Tonight. Jenny Seagrove’s West End credits include Alan Ayckbourn’s How The Other Half Loves (also at Theatre Royal Haymarket), Tennessee William’s Night of the Iguana and Noël Coward’s Present Laughter.

London tickets for Love Letters are on sale now!

A new play production is coming post-Lockdown and the heart-warming love story is just what we need. Tickets for Love Letters at Theatre Royal Haymarket are on sale now and will make the perfect gift for a special date night, Christmas present or simply just to enjoy the pleasure of live theatre and entertainment again.