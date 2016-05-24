Important Notice

COVID-19 and Customer Service update

Menu
News Matinee Idle: A Lazy Afternoon At The Theatre

Matinee Idle: A Lazy Afternoon At The Theatre

Posted on | By Shanine Salmon

I recently went to see King Lear at Theatre Royal Brighton. I live in South London and couldn’t resist a sunny afternoon trip to the south coast. I’d forgotten how much I love a Saturday matinee and if you thought they were just for the elderly then you are very much mistaken. They are the most welcoming option, if you think theatre is cold and inaccessible you have not gone to a Saturday matinee.

Matinees keep me going to the theatre in winter. I would just hibernate like a bear otherwise. I visit a lot of outer London theatres and I get easily lost so a matinee is perfect for familiarising myself with a new venue. You can have a nice breakfast, arrive at the theatre at your own leisure; how many weekday evening performances have been spoiled because somebody called you at work and made you late? If you are going to the Southbank the lovely food market is on and you can have an exciting lunch to go prior to your performance. Matinees don’t attract bizarre groups of people like evening performances do. How many nights out have been ruined by hen/stag nights (do stags go to the theatre, I hope so) or just groups of old philanthropists rocking back up to their seats late.

The bar is more civilised too, most people are weird about drinking before 5pm but not me. Once it is 12pm anything goes and there isn’t the mad rush for the bar that you would get in the evening, without having to push any elderly patrons out of the way.  Let’s be blunt here, with a matinee you are getting an actor at their best. Come Saturday evening they are done with this. They hate you, they hate the play, they hate themselves and are willing for Sunday to come along for a rest and until they are back on Monday.

Once the play is over it is always a civilised time, even after an Oresteia-style 4-hour epic you know you will get a train home. It is easy to underestimate how exhausting theatre after work can be. I take the attitude that I am already up and about (Wednesday has become a theatre day because there is no Eastenders on) but I never feel as relaxed as I do at a matinee, plus you can combine it with a theatre tour or perhaps more importantly you can go see another play!

Shanine Salmon
By Shanine Salmon

Shanine Salmon was a latecomer to theatre after being seduced by the National Theatre's £5 entry pass tickets and a slight obsession with Alex Jennings. She is sadly no longer eligible for 16-25 theatre tickets but she continues to abuse under 30 offers. There was a market for bringing awareness that London theatre was affordable in an era of £100+ West End tickets – Shanine’s blog, View from the Cheap Seat, launched in April 2016, focuses on productions and theatres that have tickets available for £20 and under. She is also quite opinionated and has views on diversity, pricing, theatre seats and nudity on stage. Her interests include Rocky Horror, gaming, theatre (of course) and she also has her own Etsy shop. Shanine tweets at @Braintree_.

Related news

The Mousetrap FAQ: Your essential guide to the longest running show of all time

Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels |

The case re-opens 23 October 2020 and you won't want to miss it! Agatha Christie's The Mousetrap is officiall... Read more

SIX Queen’s Cherelle Jay and Hana Stewart star in Lockdown Theatre [Direct] Week 13 lineup

Posted on | By Jade Ali |

We’re very lucky that Six the Musical Queen’s have shared their time and talents with us throughout ... Read more

Hamilton Disney Plus review: To stream or not to stream?

Posted on | By Kay Johal |

Since the pandemic hit, the life of theatre has ground to a halt. I feel like I have undergone a break-up, without wa... Read more

Follow us for instant updates and special offers

Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

We use cookies