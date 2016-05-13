Matt Smith, Amanda Drew and more announced for Unreachable cast May 13, 2016 | By Posted on| By James Astles Amanda Drew, Tamara Lawrance, Jonjo O'Neill, Richard Pyros and Matt Smith have been announced as the cast in Unreachable at the Royal Court by Anthony Neilson. Rehearsals start on 16 May the production runs from 2 July 2016 to 6 August 2016 in the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs. Writer and director Anthony Neilson returns to the Royal Court with a new play that will be created in the rehearsal room.

(Photo credit: Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com)

Amanda Drew’s previous credits at the Royal Court include Love and Information, The Stone, Faces in the Crowd, The Ugly One, Mr Kolpert and Enron (Royal Court/West End). Other theatre credits include The Father (Duke of York/Tour), Three Days in the Country, John Gabriel Borkman, Hove (National), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night Time (National/West End), A Streetcar Named Desire (Everyman Liverpool), Butley (Duchess), Dona Rosita the Spinster (Almeida), Otherwise Engaged (Criterion), Blithe Spirit (Bath Theatre Royal Tour), Play (BAC), Damages (Bush), Madame Bovary, Breakfast With Emma, The House of Bernarda Alba (Shared Experience), Eastward, Ho!, The Malcontent, The Roman Actor, Jubilee, Love in a Wood (RSC), Top Girls (New Vic), The School of Night (Chichester) and The Good Times Are Coming (Old Red Lion). Her film credits include Jerusalem, The Other Man and Mrs Dalloway. Television includes Broadchurch, The Passing Bells, New Tricks, Life of Crime, Southcliffe, Silent Witness, Switch, Midsomer Murders, Holby Blue, EastEnders, Golden Hour, The Bill and Men Behaving Badly. Awards include a Clarence Derwent Award for Eastward, Ho!

Tamara Lawrance will make her Royal Court debut with Unreachable. Other theatre credits include Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (National). Television includes Undercover.

Jonjo O’Neill’s previous credits for the Royal Court include The Get Out, Talkshow, Collaboration and The President Has Come To See You. His other theatre credits include Cymbeline, Richard III, Ahasverus, Romeo and Juliet, A Comedy of Errors, As You Like It, A New Way to Please You, Speaking Like Magpies (RSC), Silence (RSC/Filter), Headcase (RSC/Soho),The Crucible (Manchester Royal Exchange), The Effect (National), King Lear (Liverpool Everyman/Young Vic), Someone Else’s Shoes (Soho), Faustus (Hampstead), Paradise Lost (Northampton Theatre Royal), A View from the Bridge (Birmingham Rep/West Yorkshire Playhouse), Observe the Sons of Ulster’ (Pleasance), Dolly West’s Kitchen (Haymarket), Half a Sixpence (West Yorkshire Playhouse), and The Frogs (Nottingham Playhouse). His film credits include Dragonheart, Defiance and Fakers. Television includes Constance, The Fall, Fortitude, The Assett, Doctor Who, Bad Sugar, The History of Mr Polly, I Do, The Year London Blew Up, I Fought the Law, Bay College, Murphy’s Law, A Touch of Frost, Band of Brothers, Holby City and Thin Ice.

Richard Pyros’s previous Royal Court credits include Collaboration. Other theatre credits include The Wild Duck (Belvoir Theatre/Perth International Festival), Mother Courage and Her Children (Belvoir), Money Shots, The White Guard, Comedy of Errors, Oresteia, Vs Macbeth, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Hamlet (Malthouse, Melbourne), Inferno (Societas Raffaello Sanzio/Barbican); Titus Andronicus (Theory of Everything), Amada (The Arches Theatre), The Crumbtrail (Hebbel Am Ufer, Berlin), Hey Girl (Societas Raffaello Sanzio), Coyote Canyon (Lyric); Scenes of a Massacre (Camden People’s Theatre), Two Gentlemen of Verona (Bell Shakespeare), Hamlet (A Poor Theatre) and Romeo & Juliet (Wentworth Festival). His film credits includes Hamlet and Noise. His television credits includes Big Bite, and Stand Up Australia. Richard has directed two operas, Hansel and Gretel and Dido and Aeneas (Opera in Space/King’s Place). Awards include the Irene Mitchell Award for Acting (Victorian College of the Arts).

Matt Smith’s previous Royal Court credits include Fresh Kills, That Face (Royal Court/West End). Other theatre credits include American Psycho (Almeida), Swimming with Sharks (West End), On the Shore of the Wide World, Burn, Citizenship, Chatroom and The History Boys (National). His film credits include Pride and Prejudice and Zombies, Patient Zero, Lost River and Womb.His television credits includes Doctor Who, The Crown, Christopher and His Kind, The Street, Party Animals and Bert & Dickie. Matt’s directing credits include Cargese (Sky Arts).

With Set Design by Royal Court Associate Designer Chloe Lamford, Costume Design by Fly Davis, Lighting Design by Chahine Yavroyan, Composition and Sound Design by Nick Powell