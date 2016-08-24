Murder Ballad Extends Booking Period, Now Booking To 3rd December Aug 24, 2016 | By Posted on| By Jacob Porteous Murder Ballad, starring Kerry Ellis, Ramin Karimloo, Victoria Hamilton – Barritt and Norman Bowman, extends booking period to December 3rd at The Arts Theatre. Completing the cast are Natalie McQueen as Alternate Sara and Cover Narrator and Matthew Harvey who will cover the roles of Michael and Tom.

Directed by Sam Yates, the UK Premier of Murder Ballad opens at The Arts Theatre on Sep 29th. Sam’s recent London productions include Cymbeline at The Globe and East is East at Trafalgar Studios. The show will be designed by Richard Kent, with Sean Green as Musical Director.

Sara, Tom and Michael are three New Yorkers caught in a secret love triangle that could tear their lives apart. Life has not dealt any of them the cards they wanted, and Sara is stuck in the middle, torn between her downtown past and her uptown future. Is the one that got away really worth risking everything for? But in the true tradition of all great murder ballads, when songs of love-gone-wrong are sung, blood must be spilled. The question is… by whom?

Fresh from making a critically acclaimed killing off-Broadway, Murder Ballad is a razor-sharp tale of modern relationships, abandoned dreams and treachery in the big city. Written by the award-winning Julia Jordan with music and lyrics by singer-songwriter Juliana Nash, this is a boldly brilliant and explosive new musical that's set to be London's hottest new sensation.



Murder Ballad opens at The Arts Theatre in the West End on September 30th 2016. Press Night will be held on October 5th 2016.