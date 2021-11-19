My Fair Lady West End revival is coming in 2022

Posted on 19 November 2021

A major West End revival of Lerner and Loewe’s beloved musical My Fair Lady is coming to the London Coliseum for the first time in 21 years. The Lincoln Center Theater ’s critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning production will head to London in Summer 2022 for a limited 16-week engagement. It's going to be a truly loverly way to spend the summer holidays next year. Make sure you’ve secured your tickets for My Fair Lady - seats are expected to book up fast!

About My Fair Lady

My Fair Lady is based on the 1913 play Pygmalion by George Bernard Shaw. Lerner and Loewe's musical quickly became one of the greatest successes of Broadway and the West End, leading to the hugely popular film adaptation in 1964. The original New York and London productions starred Julie Andrews as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison as Henry Higgins; Harrison reprised his role in the 1964 film opposite Audrey Hepburn as Eliza.

The musical boasts a classic score featuring hit numbers such as ‘I Could Have Danced All Night’, ‘Get Me to the Church on Time’, ‘Wouldn’t It Be Loverly’, ‘On the Street Where You Live’, ‘The Rain in Spain’, and ‘I’ve Grown Accustomed to Her Face’.

What is My Fair Lady about?

My Fair Lady tells the story of Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, into his idea of a “proper lady” within six months so she may take her place in high society. But who is really being transformed?

Directed by Bartlett Sher, this marvellous production will feature the English National Opera orchestra playing Frederick Loewe’s enchanting score with a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner.

West End My Fair Lady tickets are on sale now!

This revival is going to be the unmissable event of 2022! Don’t miss out and book your tickets for My Fair Lady at the West End’s London Coliseum now!