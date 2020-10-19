New children's book Broadway Baby released, portion of UK sales to go to Theatre Artists Fund Oct 19, 2020 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels A limited hardcover edition of Broadway Baby by Russell Miller with Judith A. Proffer is now available exclusively in the UK at broadwaybabybook.com. A portion of the proceeds from UK sales will be donated to Theatre Artists Fund to help support the industry.

"As theatre dreams of its next opening night, a new children's book celebrates the excitement of musicals and the spirit of the theatre community." West End and Broadway operator and producer Russell Miller — who is perhaps best known for productions of Guys & Dolls, Paramour, Blood Brothers, and On the Town — is the author of a new, stagey, illustrated children's book entitled Broadway Baby, released by Meteor 17 Books just in time for the holiday season.

📚 Support the Theatre Artists Fund and buy the special hardcover limited edition of Broadway Baby in the UK here.



What is the Broadway Baby book about?

“We’re all Broadway babies at heart,” said Broadway Cares Executive Director Tom Viola. At a time when theatres are temporarily shuttered and fans and artists are missing live performances, Broadway Baby charms with a whimsical love letter to Broadway. Artfully illustrated by the award-winning Yoko Matsuoka, this cheeky little Broadway Baby dreams of becoming a Broadway star. Those dreams take us on a truly theatrical journey from his crib to the playground to the heart of New York City, with nods to many elements that make live theatre so special.

Broadway Baby celebrates the importance of theatre and creativity; encourages children and Broadway lovers of all ages to create and be whatever you want to be, whoever you are, wherever you are; and reminds readers that even the loftiest of dreams can come true.

How the idea for Broadway Baby came about

Miller was inspired to write Broadway Baby after searching for a gift for his Tony Award-winning producing partner’s newborn daughter, Olivia. With nothing suitably theatre-centric available, he carefully crafted this new book as a go-to for theatre fans and performers alike.

“Broadway Baby was born of necessity,” said Miller. “I felt there was a real need to create something authentically theatrical that would resonate with theatre lovers and children of all ages, something unique and sincere that serves as a special VIP invitation to join our magical world of theatreland.”

Broadway Baby creative team

Meteor 17’s Vice Chair, Judith A. Proffer – a former newspaper publisher (LA Weekly, Sun Community Newspapers), author (When We Stayed Home, I Hope You Dance), and award-winning boutique book publisher (Brandi Carlile’s Caroline, Graham Nash’s Our House) – worked closely with Miller on all aspects of creating Broadway Baby. Proffer is a musical theatre buff who was “honored and delighted” to help bring the book to life.

Multi-award winning art director and graphic designer Hugh Syme brings his entertainment-centric brilliance to the book’s design. Syme’s work has been featured in a wide range of disciplines and by clients ranging from music (Aerosmith, RUSH, The David Geffen Company, Celine Dion, Capitol, Warner Bros, Atlantic, Virgin Music) to brand agencies (Saatchi & Saatchi, Young & Rubicam, Chiat Day) to movie studios (Universal, Paramount Pictures).

Miller has teamed with Spencer Proffer and Meteor 17 to bring Broadway Baby and its extensions, including toys, animation, and merchandise, to life on multiple platforms. Proffer will oversee and negotiate all the extensions.